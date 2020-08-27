http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cd_xuq3w-vQ/

Demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, took to residential areas Wednesday, the fourth night of protests, honking vehicle horns and yelling to wake up the neighborhood.

One video, taken by The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott, shows demonstrators lining the street and honking their horns in what she believes to be “one of the wealthier areas of Kenosha”:

We’ve marched to, I believe, one of the wealthier areas of Kenosha. The crowd is honking and yelling to wake up the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/wckD4X0Unb — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 27, 2020

Town Hall’s Julio Rosas captured a similar scene, demonstrators taking their protest to residential areas.

“BLM march now going through the residential areas of Kenosha and they are trying to wake people up by chanting, using megaphones, and banging buckets,” he reported:

BLM march now going through the residential areas of Kenosha and they are trying to wake people up by chanting, using megaphones, and banging buckets. pic.twitter.com/78wgKDGFxP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

A man encourages the BLM crowd to march through the part of town where the white people and cops live in Kenosha: “Take it to their shit!” pic.twitter.com/4cyIKo01Xi — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

Another video shows a large group chanting “Black Lives Matter” as car horns dominate in the background:

Protesters disrupt the peace in Kenosha tonight, shining lasers and lights into houses along their march route shortly before midnight #Kenosha #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/RhFOtbCJz3 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 27, 2020

The streets of Kenosha are roaring tonight, as protesters march to wake up these residential areas #Kenosha #KenoshaProtest pic.twitter.com/sWOXZStVDs — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 27, 2020

Protests began in Kenosha on Sunday following the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Blake admitted he “had a knife in his possession,” and agents “recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of Mr. Blake’s vehicle”:

.⁦@WisDOJ⁩ confirms that the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake is Rusten Sheskey & says Blake “admitted that he had a knife in his possession.” pic.twitter.com/R8DORSp3Sq — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) August 26, 2020

