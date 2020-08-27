http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K-dLy7wIbUE/

Protesters gathered in Washington, DC, Thursday ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention (RNC).

“Organizing group Shutdown DC announced it would ‘crash Trump’s party’ with a rally Thursday night,” according to Fox 6.

Just after 8:00 p.m., a large crowd assembled outside St. John’s Church, chanting, “If we don’t get it, burn it down!”:

Another group carried signs and chanted, “Black Lives Matter,” according to Reuters:

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong shared video footage of protesters confronting police officers:

A woman speaking to another crowd of protesters told the group, “Trump needs to go. People need to be before profit. We will stand and fight against tyranny. The people will win”:

At 9:20 p.m., One America News Network’s (OANN) Jack Posobiec shared video footage of protesters performing a “ritual execution” of President Trump with what appeared to be a guillotine:

Cheong tweeted more footage of protesters and the guillotine:

Organizers also planned a “Purpose Party” at Black Lives Matter Plaza on Thursday evening, the Fox 6 report said.

“Then from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m., the scheduled time of the convention, Shutdown DC is planning to hold a ‘Drown Out Trump Live GoGo Show and Noise Demo’ with live performances on the corner of 17th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.,” the outlet stated.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...