On Thursday evening, the climactic night of the Republican National Convention, Alice Marie Johnson, the grandmother whose prison sentence was commuted by President Trump after Kim Kardashian intervened on her behalf, gave a riveting speech endorsing Trump, asserting, “By the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump, I stand before you tonight.”

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole on a first-time non-violent drug charge, but her sentence would have been far more lenient if not for the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act, written by then-Senator Joe Biden, according to the New York Post, which noted, “President Barack Obama and his veep also refused Johnson’s pleas for clemency three times, including in the final days of their administration, according to a CNN report.” The Post added of the 1986 bill, “Previously, a person could not be sentenced to more than 20 years for cocaine offenses.”

Johnson noted on Thursday night, “What I did was wrong; I made decisions that I regret. Some say, ‘You do the crime; you do the time.’ However, that time should be fair and just. We’ve all made mistakes. None of us want to be defined forever based on our worst decision.”

“When President Trump heard about me, about the injustice of my story, he saw me as a person,” Johnson asserted. “He had compassion and he acted. Free in body thanks to President Trump, but free in mind thanks to the Almighty God. I couldn’t believe it; I always remembered that God knew my name, even in my darkest hour, but I never thought a president would.”

She concluded:

The nearly 22 years I spent in prison were not wasted. God had a purpose and a plan for my life. I was not delayed or denied: I was destined for such a time as this. I pray that you will not just hear this message, but that you will be inspired by my story and your compassion will lead you to take action for those who are forgotten. That’s what our president, Donald Trump, did for me. And for that, I will be forever grateful. God bless you; God bless President Trump, and God Bless America.

Text of full speech below:

Good evening. I’m Alice Marie Johnson. I was once told that the only way I would ever be reunited with my family would be as a corpse. But by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump, I stand before you tonight and I assure you, I’m not a ghost. I am alive; I am well, and most importantly, I am free. In 1996, I began serving time in prison: life plus twenty-five years. I had never been in trouble; I was a first-time non-violent offender. What I did was wrong; I made decisions that I regret. Some say, “You do the crime; you do the time.” However, that time should be fair and just. We’ve all made mistakes. None of us want to be defined forever based on our worst decision. While in prison, I became a playwright, a mentor, a certified hospice volunteer, an ordained minister, and received the Special Olympics Event Coordinator of the Year Award for my work with disabled women, because the only thing worse than unjustly imprisoning my body is trying to imprison my mind. My transformation was described as extraordinary. Truth is, there are thousands of people just like me who deserve the opportunity to come home. I never stopped fighting for my freedom; my Christian faith and the prayers of so many kept hope alive. When President Trump heard about me, about the injustice of my story, he saw me as a person. He had compassion, and he acted. Free in body thanks to President Trump, but free in mind thanks to the Almighty God. I couldn’t believe it; I always remembered that God knew my name, even in my darkest hour, but I never thought a president would. When I was released on June 6, 2018, I ran across that road and hugged my grandchildren for the first time. I’ll never forget that feeling. And then I remembered the promise I had made to the men and women I had left behind: that I would never stop fighting for them. And I haven’t. I’m using my voice to tell their stories, and I pray that my face reminds you of those forgotten faces. Six months after President Trump granted me a second chance, he signed the First Step Act into law. It was real justice reform, and it brought joy, hope, and freedom to thousands of well-deserving people. I hollered, “Hallelujah!” My faith in justice and mercy was rewarded. Imagine, getting to hug your loved ones again. And to think this First Step meant so much to so many. I can’t wait, because we’re just getting started. The nearly 22 years I spent in prison were not wasted. God had a purpose and a plan for my life. I was not delayed or denied: I was destined for such a time as this. I pray that you will not just hear this message, but that you will be inspired by my story and your compassion will lead you to take action for those who are forgotten. That’s what our president, Donald Trump, did for me. And for that, I will be forever grateful. God bless you; God bless President Trump, and God Bless America. Video below:

