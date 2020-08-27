https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/27/watch-towhnalls-julio-rosas-filmed-victim-joseph-rosenbaum-shouting-shoot-me-na-at-kyle-rittenhouse-prior-to-the-shooting-a/

Townhall’s Julio Rosas, who we’ve told you is on the ground for us in Kenosha, captured the moment when Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the men killed Tuesday night, was taunting the armed civilians prior to the shooting.

“Shoot me, n***a”:

According to reports, Rosenbaum “was a registered sex offender for a sex crime with a minor”:

The second victim has been identified as Anthony Huber:

And Julio captured the moment one of the protesters appeared to confirm that Huber went after Rittenhouse with a skateboard:

The third victim, who was shot in the arm, has been identified as Gaige Grosskreutz, who was in Kenosha with the “Milwaukee-based People’s Revolution Movement”:

Grosskreutz also reportedly has a criminal history and may have been armed with a handgun at the time of the shooting:

Photos from the scene:

And a witness also confirmed he had a gun to the media. Via TMJ4 in Milwaukee:

One of those bullets hit Grosskreutz in the arm. Lourie said he saw Grosskreutz was carrying a gun. He also saw he was volunteering as a medic earlier that night.

***

