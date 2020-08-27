https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/27/watch-towhnalls-julio-rosas-filmed-victim-joseph-rosenbaum-shouting-shoot-me-na-at-kyle-rittenhouse-prior-to-the-shooting-a/

Townhall’s Julio Rosas, who we’ve told you is on the ground for us in Kenosha, captured the moment when Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the men killed Tuesday night, was taunting the armed civilians prior to the shooting.

“Shoot me, n***a”:

Now that it is confirmed Joseph Rosenbaum was one of the people shot and killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, I filmed him earlier in the night taunting the armed civilians, saying, “Shoot me, n***a.” pic.twitter.com/Nn2encm78Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

According to reports, Rosenbaum “was a registered sex offender for a sex crime with a minor”:

The 3 shot (2 killed) in #Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot have been identified. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was the first one killed. Video allegedly shows him chasing teen shooter & throwing something at him. Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor. pic.twitter.com/up1VgDyrgZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

The second victim has been identified as Anthony Huber:

Anthony Huber, 26, was shot & killed in Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot. He was filmed chasing down the armed teen and hitting him when he was on the ground with a skateboard. He has a criminal history that includes charges of battery & repeat domestic abuse. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/1rvx7ltKKS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

And Julio captured the moment one of the protesters appeared to confirm that Huber went after Rittenhouse with a skateboard:

The BLM crowd takes a moment to remember Anthony Huber, one of the people killed last night in Kenosha. A crying loved one said he “took down” accused gunman Kyle Rittenhouse with just his skateboard. pic.twitter.com/Nmy2YCrkhP — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

The third victim, who was shot in the arm, has been identified as Gaige Grosskreutz, who was in Kenosha with the “Milwaukee-based People’s Revolution Movement”:

The victim who survived the shooting in Kenosha on Tuesday night has been identified as Gaige Grosskreutz. Grosskreutz was in Kenosha with the Milwaukee-based People’s Revolution Movement, a spokeswoman for the group said. https://t.co/vdtYShbqDS — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) August 26, 2020

Grosskreutz also reportedly has a criminal history and may have been armed with a handgun at the time of the shooting:

The third who was shot (& survived) is Gaige Grosskreutz, 26. He’s a member of the People’s Revolution Movement. He was filmed chasing after the teen w/a pistol. He was shot at close-range in the upper arm. He has a criminal record that includes being intoxicated & armed w/a gun. pic.twitter.com/U9Q3R7pcPH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 27, 2020

Photos from the scene:

But, but, but he was just a”peaceful protestor” holding a cell phone…👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/EEp45iDOqj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 26, 2020

And a witness also confirmed he had a gun to the media. Via TMJ4 in Milwaukee:

One of those bullets hit Grosskreutz in the arm. Lourie said he saw Grosskreutz was carrying a gun. He also saw he was volunteering as a medic earlier that night.

***

