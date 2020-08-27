https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/white-house-washington-post-trump-organization-dossier/2020/08/27/id/984206

The White House says it is keeping tabs on reporters covering the Trump Organization and its business relationships with GOP-aligned organizations.

The White House is compiling a “dossier” of what Trump allies say are inaccurate claims made by The Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold and others in their coverage of Trump’s company, spokesman Judd Deer told the Post in response to a story about the links.

“The Washington Post is blatantly interfering with the business relationships of the Trump Organization, and it must stop,” Deere wrote in his statement, the Post reported.

“Please be advised that we are building up a very large ‘dossier’ on the many false David Fahrenthold and others stories as they are a disgrace to journalism and the American people.”

Fahrenthold won the Pulitzer Prize in 2017 for his coverage of the president’s charity organization that was ultimately shut down in 2018, The Hill noted.

Trump Organization’s ties to the federal government have been criticized by government ethics organizations that have argued the president violates the emoluments clause of the Constitution by benefiting financially from the company’s properties, The Hill reported.

The Post reported taxpayers have shelled out increasing amounts of money to Trump Organization properties, including at least $570,000 as a direct result of Trump’s more than 260 trips to his various properties in the past three years.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, batted back The Washington Post report.

“Over the past three and a half years, we have gone to tremendous lengths to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, not due to any legal requirement, but because of the respect we have toward the office of the presidency,” he said in a statement to the Post.

