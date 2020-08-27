https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wisconsin-support-black-lives-matter-gone-25-0-two-months/

Kenosha furniture store burns

It turns out most Americans don’t support rioting, looting, mayhem and murder.

It turns out the people of Wisconsin are fed up with the Marxist Black Lives Matter mob destroying businesses and calling for the death of police.

Public support for Black Lives Matter in Wisconsin has gone from +25 to a net approval of 0 within two months.

The poll was taken prior to the Jacob Blake shooting and Kenosha riots.

This is bad news for the Democrat party.

In June of this year, 61% approved vs 36% disapproved of Black Lives Matter protests, a net approval of +25.

By early August, 48% approved vs 48% disapproved, a net approval of 0.

Public opinion of Black Lives Matter protests in Wisconsin, police behavior and related topics. This is a dry look at the data and what has changed recently. All data from before the Jacob Blake shooting and events in Kenosha. 1/nhttps://t.co/UCLfzy2Quh pic.twitter.com/OuJ0FEuLUL — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 27, 2020

Far left New York Mag hack Jonathan Chait admits this is a problem for the Democrats in Wisconsin, a historically blue state that Donald Trump won in 2016.

Democrats need to be extremely concerned about what’s happening in Wisconsin, where support for BLM has gone from +25 to +0 in 2 months. https://t.co/2wNMWoW6it — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 27, 2020

