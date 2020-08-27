https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/woke-nba-players-submit-list-actionable-items-league-officials-will-resume-playoffs-sometime-soon/

NBA and WNBA players protest in Washington DC earlier this year.

The millionaire NBA players are bringing a list of “actionable items” to league officials today.

This comes after several NBA teams decided to opt out of playing Wednesday night’s playoff games out of respect for alleged sex offender Jacob Blake.

The WNBA Washington Magic players wore T-shirts with 7 bullet holes in them at their game on Wednesday.

The playoffs will resume but not on Thursday.

The millionaire NBA players are compiling a list of “actionable items” for league officials before they say they will play.

TMZ Sports reported:

The NBA season will continue — with Adrian Wojnarowski reporting the players have decided to resume the playoffs. Still unclear WHEN the action will resume as the games originally set for Thursday have also been postponed. There’s still hope the NBA players and league execs can work out a plan to save the season … with players compiling a list of “actionable items” they want the NBA to endorse in order to proceed. A high-ranking NBA source tells us … the feeling among several players is they will lose their biggest platform if they stop the season.

