Nike fully supports NBA players refusing to play.

According to Darren Rovell, the company released a statement early Thursday, and stated, “Nike supports the stance NBA and WNBA players have taken in response to the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake. We remain committed to addressing the issue of systemic racism in the Black community.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All NBA playoff games were postponed Wednesday after players refused to take the court in a protest in response to the shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Nike statement: “Nike supports the stance NBA and WNBA players have taken in response to the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake. We remain committed to addressing the issue of systemic racism in the Black community.” — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 27, 2020

Just so we’re all totally clear here, this is a ridiculous and hypocritical stance for Nike to take. In case you didn’t already know, Nike has close ties to the Chinese dictatorship and uses cheap foreign labor to make products sold to the American public.

Yet, I don’t think I can remember Nike ever speaking out against the crimes of China, which pales in comparison to anything America has ever done.

If anyone has Nike’s statement on the Tiananmen Square Massacre, I’d love to read it. Better yet, has Nike spoken out against China’s treatment of Muslims within its borders or is criticism reserved solely for police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin?

Hell, has Nike ever spoken out against the riots?

GRAPHIC WARNING: Person shot in the head during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Daily Caller’s @RichieMcGinniss rushes in, applies pressure to the wound and carries him to the hospital. The media doesn’t want you to see this, but it’s a war zone. pic.twitter.com/uBhEkTTqFp — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 26, 2020

There was an investigation into the Jacob Blake shooting by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and it found he had a weapon. That’s not to say the police in America are perfect, but why is everyone choosing this hill to die on?

Kenosha, which is in my home state of Wisconsin, is being torched.

How about Nike grow a pair and speak out against China? Of course, that’ll never happen because they worship at the feet of the Chinese dictatorship to make sure the checks keep coming.

????????????BREAKING: Shots have been fired at the riot in #Kenosha. One man has reportedly been shot. We will update when details become available. pic.twitter.com/V8C1uybPpJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

Shame on Nike and all the people who go along with this nonsense. This is America and facts should still matter.

