WNBA players with the Washington Mystics wore T-shirts with seven bullet holes for their game on Wednesday.
The ladies also held a protest on the court locking arms and kneeling.
The WNBA also cancelled their games on Wednesday night.
The WNBA led the way. The Mystics pulled up today in shirts reading Jacob Blake, with bullet holes in the back. https://t.co/xxDQPlfTEv
