A worker at a Papa John’s restaurant in Wisconsin yelled at a group of people standing outside the store on Wednesday after it had been severely vandalized during riots that broke out last night.

“Trying to get Trump re-elected?” the man asked at the people outside. “Are they trying to get Trump re-elected?”

“Seriously!” the man said. “I got a family to support. I got f***ing kids to feed.”

“These people don’t represent our movement,” a woman can be heard saying in response.

The man responded, “Well, I’m sorry, but they’re with you.”

WATCH [Language Warning]:

Windows of businesses and residential buildings being smashed on University Avenue — which were not preemptively boarded up. This Papa John’s employee asks protesters, “Do you want Trump to be elected?” pic.twitter.com/IbSubGfGs6 — Dylan Brogan (@telldylan) August 26, 2020

