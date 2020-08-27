https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wow-cant-make-cnn-reports-mostly-peaceful-protests-fires-rage-background-shots-fired-video/

The liberal mainstream media are quickly becoming comedy channels.

CNN on Wednesday actually ran a chyron that the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin were “mostly peaceful” while there is an inferno blazing in the background and you can hear shots being fired.

C’mon CNN — Try harder!

This is getting ridiculous.

You cannot make this up… A CNN reporter is standing in front of a building engulfed in flames and CNN’s chyron reads: “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING” pic.twitter.com/4OHvKnh63u — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

CNN is trying to out-fake MSNBC.

This has happened twice now pic.twitter.com/1ZK1Gk2uUy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2020

