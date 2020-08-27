https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/wow-two-blm-criminals-prior-arrest-records-bumped-rioting-kenosha-wisconsin-hour-later-dead-video/

This past week two men were shot dead in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Both men were rioting with BLM and had prior arrest records. They happened to literally bump into each other. A short time later they were both dead.

We reported this morning that young Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with murder in Kenosha. The gun toting 17-year-old shot at least three men in what may be self-defense.

Rittenhouse was filmed earlier in the day cleaning up Kenosha after prior nights’ riots. Then as night comes the young Rittenhouse is filmed speaking on camera. Rittenhouse is talking with bystanders with no indication of malicious intent shortly before the shootings that changed Kenosha:

CONTEXT: additional interview of the #KenoshaRiot shooter by reporter @RichieMcGinniss Still no signs of malicious intentions, racist motivations, though he did understand the potential threat of being at this event, hence the firearm

pic.twitter.com/i9cCZ1gtrC — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 26, 2020

Next we see what appears to be the first incident where Rittenhouse is running from some BLM protester who gets too aggressive and ends up getting shot. This BLM rioter is believed to be the first person shot by Rittenhouse and possibly in self-defense. This is the rioter who was shot in the head and later died:

WATCH: A video sync of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, WI with multiple camera angles and object highlights. pic.twitter.com/61XMCdHcmK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

This first victim has been identified as Joseph “Jojo” Rosenbaum, who is a registered sex offender from Kenosha:

Apparently Rittenhouse didn’t know what to do, so he ran. He then is filmed stumbling and falling down in the street as more rioters chase him in what appears to be efforts to cause physical harm. After Rittenhouse falls to the ground a man is seen hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

It may be the last thing the skateboard carrier did. It appears this man was shot right after attacking the young Rittenhouse with the skateboard. After that the skateboard carrier fell to the ground and didn’t move. (BTW the use of skateboards by rioters appears to be a technique where the skateboards are used as weapons not for any other purpose. This is consistent with other BLM riots around the country.)

The skateboard carrier has been identified as Anthony Huber. The Chicago Sun Times reports “Skateboarders” are paying tribute to Huber as if he was innocently skateboarding along a street at night in Kenosha and was suddenly shot. The Sun Times forgot to mention that Huber too has a rap sheet. Huber’s record includes battery and strangulation.

Civil Rights Protesters…What a joke…The skateboarder Anthony Huber that attacked him as he was on the ground running away has a lengthy rap sheet including Battery and Strangulation… pic.twitter.com/doYSL622lh — Mike B (@mikeyB_63) August 27, 2020

A video slowed down shows Huber hitting young Rittenhouse with his skateboard before being shot and killed:

Slowed down you can see the “shooter” is defending himself not indiscriminately killing people. pic.twitter.com/Xjmypfuttg — Cedar Posts 🇺🇸 (@CedarPosts) August 26, 2020

As the skateboard carrier (Huber) was hitting and moving past Rittenhouse another man runs up holding a gun. This man too was chasing the young Illinois native and was shot by Rittenhouse in the arm.

We now know that both Rosenbaum and Huber had prior rest arrest records. We also know that they bumped into each other before. As a matter of fact we have video proof of it.

A short time before both men died, they literally bumped into each other. It’s on the video below and the picture above. Notice at the 17 second mark in the video below that both Rosenbaum and Huber appear. Then at the 30 second mark you can clearly see Huber carrying his skateboard.

Rioters are getting into confrontations with armed citizens who are out here to prevent looting and destruction to businesses. pic.twitter.com/f65YkP24kG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

This encounter is the text book definition of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

