https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/08/27/yamiche-alcindor-gets-triggered-by-paraplegic-standing-for-the-national-anthem/
About The Author
Related Posts
WaPo, NYT Aiding China’s Global Propaganda Efforts, Watchdog Warns
January 15, 2020
Democrats Want Catholics To Vote For Presidential Ticket That Persecuted Nuns And Attacked The Knights Of Columbus
August 24, 2020
There Are No Moderate Democratic Candidates For 2020
April 18, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy