There’s a CNN chyron flying around conservative Twitter this morning that looks like something from The Babylon Bee, but we are pleased to inform you that it’s 100% real.
Behold, the “fiery but mostly peaceful protests”:
This is what a Biden Presidency will bring to your city.
Hats off to CNN for having the stamina to continue to carry water for democrats.
“Fiery but mostly peaceful protests” pic.twitter.com/hlnVX0dCZ9
— Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) August 27, 2020
Here’s the video from the segment:
You cannot make this up… A CNN reporter is standing in front of a building engulfed in flames and CNN’s chyron reads:
“FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING” pic.twitter.com/4OHvKnh63u
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020
“It is literally impossible to tell the difference between @cnn and @TheBabylonBee“:
It is literally impossible to tell the difference between @cnn and @TheBabylonBee https://t.co/Ok2ZmqP61G
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020
This was from yesterday morning, which means it “mostly peaceful” was *after* two protesters were shot and killed and one wounded:
This happened on Wednesday morning at 5am. Not sure how this slipped through the cracks until now. I had to go through the footage because I didn’t even believe the screenshots that were popping up were real. https://t.co/JTNDSIvBf0
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020
President Trump might have to count this as a contribution to his reelection:
“FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS” is going to be in every GOP ad going forward.
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020
Do they not get how ridiculous they sound?
reporting to you live from Pearl Harbor, where America suffered a mostly peaceful surprise attack by the Japanese empire
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 27, 2020
CNN *is* this meme now:
Literally this. pic.twitter.com/MqDkao2xV8
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020
Flashback to when MSNBC tried this crap:
MSNBC reporter just now: “I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly.”
The guy is literally standing in front of a burning building in the middle of a riot. pic.twitter.com/IzCV6On4sF
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020
