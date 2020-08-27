https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/27/you-cannot-make-this-up-cnn-chyron-calls-kenosha-protests-fiery-but-mostly-peaceful/

There’s a CNN chyron flying around conservative Twitter this morning that looks like something from The Babylon Bee, but we are pleased to inform you that it’s 100% real.

Behold, the “fiery but mostly peaceful protests”:

Here’s the video from the segment:

It is literally impossible to tell the difference between @cnn and @TheBabylonBee“:

This was from yesterday morning, which means it “mostly peaceful” was *after* two protesters were shot and killed and one wounded:

President Trump might have to count this as a contribution to his reelection:

Do they not get how ridiculous they sound?

CNN *is* this meme now:

Flashback to when MSNBC tried this crap:

