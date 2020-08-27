https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/knew-coming-nancy-pelosi-dont-think-debates-wouldnt-legitimize-conversation-video/

You knew this was going to happen.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday morning, “I don’t think there should be any debates.”

Then she added, “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him.”

Anyone paying attention knew this was coming. There is no way in hell senile Joe Biden can stand in a debate with President Donald Trump.

And, let’s all pray the country is rid of this wicked woman once and for all in November.

She’s not fooling anyone.

Democrats are TERRIFIED of President Trump.

Speaker Pelosi says that she does not think there should be any presidential debates between President Trump and Joe Biden: “I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him.” pic.twitter.com/KkGSBAWrzy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 27, 2020

Here’s the video clip from Varney and Co.:

