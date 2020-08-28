http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2TGEuumxQLo/

Protesters harassed people in the streets of Washington, DC, following the last night of the Republican National Convention at the White House.

Many of the individuals harassed were Republican politicians and RNC guests who were leaving the convention’s closing ceremonies and were met by protesters shoving, cursing, and shouting Black Lives Matter slogans at them.

Breitbart News reporters and various others on the scene captured video of the confrontations.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife were among the guests harassed:

Paul also tweeted about the event:

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

Georgia state lawmaker Vernon Jones, a Democrat member of the Georgia House of Representatives and Trump supporter, was also harassed by protesters shouting racial insults, including the n-word.

Breitbart News captured video of New Hampshire Republican National Committee representative Chris Ager being harassed:

More RNC guests being harassed after leaving the White House: pic.twitter.com/FhlTZnBSM7 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Conservative talk show hows Dan Bongino was also harassed:

Told these BLM terrorists to watch my show today after they followed us for over a mile threatening my wife and I and calling her a “bitch-ass.” I promised I’d make them famous. Don’t miss the show for a full explanation of how ugly it really was. pic.twitter.com/dxkuPWVwwb — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 28, 2020

Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL) was also swarmed:

Republican Rep. @BrianMastFL swarmed by protesters in D.C. “I’m gonna make my way through now.” pic.twitter.com/sUgVTt7haP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

Congressman @BrianMastFL walking through protesters after leaving Trump’s RNC speech. Mob confronts: him: pic.twitter.com/1xvEdyOMBL — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Other guests and people on the street were harassed:

More from outside the White House. Protesters hurl expletives at guests leaving President Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/AOw0Q1qSFI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

Individual outside the White House guest entrance retreats through the gate as crowd accost him. pic.twitter.com/5zZVqPjY76 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

This is the scene right outside the entrance to the White House as a police officer guards a man from protesters outside the fence pic.twitter.com/9wB1VoJ7Ow — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

#WalkAway founder Brandon Straka was also confronted by Black Lives Matter protesters while returning to his hotel. Straka, who is gay, claimed that the protesters used anti-gay slurs.

I haven’t endured an anti-gay attack like this in probably 10 years. #BlackLivesMatter activists physically assault me & Mike Harlow on our way into our hotel, calling us faggots & threatening us. The one girl comes back & knocks my friend’s phone out of her hand.#BLM= violence pic.twitter.com/Cmhc4g57tU — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) August 28, 2020

Attendees to President Trump’s speech being harassed as they leave the White House

pic.twitter.com/yZK3t337tF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

The protesters at one point also swarmed an elderly couple who were wearing pro-Trump gear.

A man was surrounded by a crowd of protesters near the White House, not sure why. A few scuffles broke out and then he was sucker punched in the head and he fell down. He also has some blood on his face. pic.twitter.com/ZOxCe9XP0m — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

Elderly man assaulted by protesters near St. John’s in DC. He appeared to be walking with another elderly female wearing pro-Trump gear. pic.twitter.com/LoharqhA60 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

“Hours after Nancy Pelosi labeled Republicans as ‘domestic enemies,’ leftist mobs harassed, intimidated, and tried to incite violence against Republicans in the streets,” House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy tweeted on Friday.”Her reckless comments have consequences. She should immediately condemn these assaults against democracy.”

Hours after Nancy Pelosi labeled Republicans as “domestic enemies,” leftist mobs harassed, intimidated, and tried to incite violence against Republicans in the streets. Her reckless comments have consequences. She should immediately condemn these assaults against democracy. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 28, 2020

