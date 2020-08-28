https://www.theepochtimes.com/27-online-offenders-arrested-in-undercover-operation-prosecutor_3479996.html
Authorities in Ohio said they have arrested 27 online offenders who were allegedly trying to prey on children.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a news release that the alleged offenders were between the ages of 21 and 61
“As we have seen the number of Cybertips dramatically increase this year, it is clear that online predators remain a serious threat to our children,” said O’Malley. “Hopefully the success of yet another operation serves as a stern warning to offenders that you will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted.”
The prosecutor alleged that the suspects engaged in online communications with undercover officers who posed as children. The contact was initiated via popular social media websites.
“Following the conversations, the individuals traveled to a pre-arranged location, which was a vacant house in Cuyahoga County, to engage in sexual activity with purported children. Upon arriving, they were arrested by law enforcement officers and transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail,” the office said.
The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested 27 online offenders who were identified through an undercover operation.
Those who were arrested include the following:
Adam Davis, 41, Painesville, Ohio
Rajwant Singh, 44, Mayfield Heights, Ohio
Germaine Truett, 38, Cleveland, Ohio
Jason Johnson, 37, Cleveland, Ohio
Ronel Washington, 24, Garfield Heights, Ohio
Hector Pietri, 29, Cleveland, Ohio
Kyle Vansteenburg, 28, Cleveland, Ohio
Raphael Robinson, 26, Cleveland, Ohio
Corey Huber, 32, Elyria, Ohio
Michael Labondano, 30, Lyndhurst, Ohio
Nicholas Cook, 38, Bedford Heights, Ohio
Chazz Johnson-Hawks, 22, Solon, Ohio
Ian Rensel, 43, Bedford, Ohio
Jerry Harris, 35, Westlake, Ohio
Carson Strnisa, 21, Seven Hills, Ohio
Justin Cowger, 22, Cleveland, Ohio
Kim Koran, 61, Cleveland, Ohio
Nathan Troup, 39, New Castle, Pennsylvania (Registered Sex Offender in the State of Pennsylvania)
Abed Aldur, 45, Parma, Ohio
Arturo Martinez, 47, University Heights, Ohio
Phillip Jones, 30, Streetsboro, Ohio
Keith Kozak, 41, Brooklyn, Ohio
Pedro Correa Jr., 42, Cleveland, Ohio
Ryan Dempsey, 37, Ashtabula, Ohio
Johnathan Smith, 34, Cleveland, Ohio
Robert Spisak, 45, Broadview Heights, Ohio
Jason Schmucker, 37, Canton, Ohio