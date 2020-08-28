https://www.theepochtimes.com/27-online-offenders-arrested-in-undercover-operation-prosecutor_3479996.html

Authorities in Ohio said they have arrested 27 online offenders who were allegedly trying to prey on children.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a news release that the alleged offenders were between the ages of 21 and 61

“As we have seen the number of Cybertips dramatically increase this year, it is clear that online predators remain a serious threat to our children,” said O’Malley. “Hopefully the success of yet another operation serves as a stern warning to offenders that you will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted.”

The prosecutor alleged that the suspects engaged in online communications with undercover officers who posed as children. The contact was initiated via popular social media websites.

“Following the conversations, the individuals traveled to a pre-arranged location, which was a vacant house in Cuyahoga County, to engage in sexual activity with purported children. Upon arriving, they were arrested by law enforcement officers and transported to the Cuyahoga County Jail,” the office said.

The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has arrested 27 online offenders who were identified through an undercover operation.

Those who were arrested include the following:

Adam Davis, 41, Painesville, Ohio

Rajwant Singh, 44, Mayfield Heights, Ohio

Germaine Truett, 38, Cleveland, Ohio

Jason Johnson, 37, Cleveland, Ohio

Ronel Washington, 24, Garfield Heights, Ohio

Hector Pietri, 29, Cleveland, Ohio

Kyle Vansteenburg, 28, Cleveland, Ohio

Raphael Robinson, 26, Cleveland, Ohio

Corey Huber, 32, Elyria, Ohio

Michael Labondano, 30, Lyndhurst, Ohio

Nicholas Cook, 38, Bedford Heights, Ohio

Chazz Johnson-Hawks, 22, Solon, Ohio

Ian Rensel, 43, Bedford, Ohio

Jerry Harris, 35, Westlake, Ohio

Carson Strnisa, 21, Seven Hills, Ohio

Justin Cowger, 22, Cleveland, Ohio

Kim Koran, 61, Cleveland, Ohio

Nathan Troup, 39, New Castle, Pennsylvania (Registered Sex Offender in the State of Pennsylvania)

Abed Aldur, 45, Parma, Ohio

Arturo Martinez, 47, University Heights, Ohio

Phillip Jones, 30, Streetsboro, Ohio

Keith Kozak, 41, Brooklyn, Ohio

Pedro Correa Jr., 42, Cleveland, Ohio

Ryan Dempsey, 37, Ashtabula, Ohio

Johnathan Smith, 34, Cleveland, Ohio

Robert Spisak, 45, Broadview Heights, Ohio

Jason Schmucker, 37, Canton, Ohio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

