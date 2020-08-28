http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lseWLYUBZg8/

Left-wing activists vandalized the home of Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore on Thursday evening, allegedly destroying a lantern and leaving posters stuck to the exterior.

KABC-7 reported:

Protesters showed up at LAPD Chief Michel Moore’s home in a gated community Thursday and plastered the house with anti-police posters. The group of several dozen people started out saying they were going to protest at District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s home but instead went to Moore’s house in the San Fernando Valley. It wasn’t clear how they were able to enter the gated community through a pedestrian gate. Journalist Samuel Braslow with the Beverly Hills Courier captured video of the incident. In the footage, protesters are heard saying: “We are at Chief Moore’s house. He is the chief of LAPD. The most brutal police force in the nation.”

Conservative radio host Larry Elder noted the incident:

Protestors target/vandalize home of the LAPD Chief Michael Moore#WeveGotACountryToSave pic.twitter.com/HsqM5p4RrE — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 28, 2020

Braslow provided further detail:

SURPRISE ACTION: Protesters with the activist organization Black Future Project made flyers for a protest at DA Jackie Lacey’s house, but in a switch, the group is now at LAPD Chief Michael Moore’s house to stage a Die-In. Follow thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/SRKN6SYFBC — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) August 28, 2020

Here’s the fake flyer pic.twitter.com/8WdLozM4Ex — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) August 28, 2020

Moore lives in a gated community. BFP somehow managed to get past the locked pedestrian gate. pic.twitter.com/syQHhrehQE — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) August 28, 2020

Protesters have covered the house with posters. pic.twitter.com/A5UcfaTnnF — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) August 28, 2020

And they’re out. As they protesters leave, one kicks a lamp on Moore’s property, upsetting the other protesters. Neighbors yell at protesters as they leave and say police are on their way. pic.twitter.com/aAjaq5PL7b — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) August 28, 2020

This is how protesters left Moore’s house pic.twitter.com/rOwcBAYkOj — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) August 28, 2020

Police arrived after protesters had left, according to KABC, which added that Moore was later seen washing chalk off his driveway.

DA Lacey, the first African American district attorney in L.A. is currently facing a left-wing challenge in the 2020 election.

