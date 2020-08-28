https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/28/actor-chadwick-boseman-43-dies-of-colon-cancer/

Actor Chadwich Boseman, best known as T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” has passed away at age 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer:

BREAKING: Chadwick Boseman known for many roles, including Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’, has died following a 4-year fight with colon cancer. pic.twitter.com/2dkeVzQ7Ap — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) August 29, 2020

Boseman reportedly died in his home in Los Angeles with “his wife and family by his side”:

Statement from Chadwick Boseman’s family: From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods and more … all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”https://t.co/5cTNMuu44B pic.twitter.com/bpN0JYY38D — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 29, 2020

Along with his role in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Boseman starred as Jackie Robinson in “42.” Today is Jackie Robinson day:

Chadwick Boseman, who played Jackie Robinson in “42,” has died at the age of 42 on Jackie Robinson Day. What an awful loss for this world. pic.twitter.com/8yNYJDvZbF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman might have been an actual superhero. He filmed all these movies while battling colon cancer — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 29, 2020

the amount of work Chadwick Boseman put in while battling cancer is unparalleled. to make the kind of impact he had through Black Panther makes this truly a huge loss for the culture and world. https://t.co/5bFsdeaaLx — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 29, 2020

Rest in peace.

