Actor Chadwich Boseman, best known as T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” has passed away at age 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer:

Absolutely tragic:

Boseman reportedly died in his home in Los Angeles with “his wife and family by his side”:

Along with his role in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Boseman starred as Jackie Robinson in “42.” Today is Jackie Robinson day:

“He filmed all these movies while battling colon cancer”:

“Truly a huge loss”:

Rest in peace.

***

