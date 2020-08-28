https://babylonbee.com/news/after-having-to-start-with-be-not-afraid-for-the-hundredth-time-angel-wonders-if-he-should-turn-it-down-a-notch/

After Having To Open With ‘Be Not Afraid’ For The Hundredth Time, Angel Wonders If He Should Turn It Down A Notch

HEAVEN—The angel Gabriel has delivered God’s messages to people since the beginning of time, but he’s starting to wonder if he’s doing something wrong.

“So I just want to pop in and say, ‘Hey, here’s something God wanted you to know,’” Gabriel explained. “But I can never be that casual. Because always — always — people fall down trembling before me, so the first thing out of my mouth every single time is, ‘Be not afraid.’ Am I doing something wrong here?”

Gabriel theorized it could be for a number of reasons, perhaps the expression he has or the intense angelic glow that surrounds him. “Maybe I just have to turn it down a notch,” Gabriel said. “I mean, I need people to immediately know I’m an angel, but I don’t have to beat them over the head with it.”

Gabriel says his goal is that just once when he appears before a human, he’d like the person to, instead of being overtaken by fear, just give him a wave and say, “Oh, hi, angel.”

“Why are people afraid of angels, anyway?” he asked. “It’s not like we go around killing people… well, except that one guy.”

