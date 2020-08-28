https://thepoliticalinsider.com/aoc-whines-that-nbc-news-made-her-life-a-living-hell-with-tweet-about-her-dnc-comments/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is still livid with NBC News, going so far as to accuse the network of making her “life a living hell” with a tweet that caused her to get “a ton of abuse.”

AOC Attacks NBC News

It all started last week, when the freshman congresswoman accused NBC of trying to “generate hate-clicks” with a “blatantly misleading tweet” about her one-minute speech during the second night of the Democratic National Convention. During her brief comments, Ocasio-Cortez followed convention guidelines and seconded the nomination of Democratic runner-up Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

However, when NBC tweeted about her speech, the network led by saying that she “did not endorse Joe Biden,” according to Fox News.

Three hours after the initial tweet went up, NBC issued a clarification saying that it “should have included more detail on the nominating process.” The network also admitted that the DNC had requested that Ocasio-Cortez second Sanders’ nomination, and that doing this was a “procedural requirement of the convention.”

This, however, was not enough for Ocasio-Cortez.

“You waited several hours to correct your obvious and blatantly misleading tweet,” she wrote, going on to add that the first message “sparked an enormous amount of hatred and vitriol, & now the misinfo you created is circulating on other networks.”

AOC Doubles Down

Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on this on Tuesday in a since-deleted post on her Instagram story.

“NBC immediately framed this normal process as ‘AOC doesn’t endorse Joe Biden‘ when they KNEW this was normal and were ADVISED that the whole point of my role WASN’T to do that!” she wrote. “But educating people on the process doesn’t generate as much clicks or money, so they framed this as controversially as possible. The FACT is true – I didn’t endorse Biden in this 60 sec clip – but the STORY was at best irresponsible.

“This actually made my life a living hell in the immediate aftermath,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “Floods of people, misled by NBC, directed a ton of abuse my way and I was cast as ‘going rogue’ and harming the party… @NBCNews has yet to apologize.”

Another day, another snowflake-like meltdown from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

