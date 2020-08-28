https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/alice-johnson-responds-liberal-media-attacks-gop-prop-reminds-everyone-killer-donna-hylton-dnc-video/
Satan’s party.
Last week DNC welcomed convicted rapist, torturer and killer Donna Hylton to speak to their supporters. Democrats introduced Hylton as an “impactful community leaders.”
Hylton squeezed her victim’s testicles with pliers before he was murdered.
The American Thinker reported:
The digital Democratic National Convention kicked off this week with a pre-recorded video of “America’s most impactful community leaders” reading the preamble to America’s Constitution. The various participants, mostly Democratic politicians and party activists, might be alarmed to learn that their segment featured Donna Hylton, a 55-year-old Jamaican woman convicted for the kidnapping, rape, torture, and murder of a 62-year-old Long Island real estate broker in 1986…
…Before receiving accolades for her work as an “impactful community leader,” Donna Hylton and her gang of prostitutes had drugged real estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo, brought him to their Harlem apartment, and subjected him to a three week torture session which included starvation, beatings, burnings, and various forms of sexual torture leading to a gruesome murder. Hylton had raped Vigliarolo with a three-foot metal rod, later laughing it off, quipping “he was a homo anyway.” Hylton had demanded ransom from the victim’s friend, planning on spending her cut on professional photos to launch a career in modeling. She was paroled in 2012, having served 26 years in prison.
The media said nothing about this brutal killer speaking at the DNC.
Last night former prisoner Alice Johnson spoke at the RNC.
Alice was let out of prison after 22 years by President Donald Trump.
Alice was put away for life under a Joe Biden sponsored bill.
The liberal media call Alice Johnson a “prop” last night.
On Friday morning Alice Johson went on FOX and Friends. Alice Johnson reminded viewers that the media said nothing about Donna Hylton, a former prisoner speaking at the DNC.
Only Alice was called a prop![embedded content]