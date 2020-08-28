https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/alice-johnson-responds-liberal-media-attacks-gop-prop-reminds-everyone-killer-donna-hylton-dnc-video/

Satan’s party.

Last week DNC welcomed convicted rapist, torturer and killer Donna Hylton to speak to their supporters. Democrats introduced Hylton as an “impactful community leaders.”

Hylton squeezed her victim’s testicles with pliers before he was murdered.

The American Thinker reported:

The media said nothing about this brutal killer speaking at the DNC.

Last night former prisoner Alice Johnson spoke at the RNC.

Alice was let out of prison after 22 years by President Donald Trump.

Alice was put away for life under a Joe Biden sponsored bill.

The liberal media call Alice Johnson a “prop” last night.

On Friday morning Alice Johson went on FOX and Friends. Alice Johnson reminded viewers that the media said nothing about Donna Hylton, a former prisoner speaking at the DNC.

Only Alice was called a prop!

[embedded content]