If you want to show someone the true difference between someone who supports Biden versus someone who supports Trump, look no further than this video of Rand Paul walking back to his hotel after the RNC last night …

This is something else.

Our favorite part of this video is how Rand stops to make sure the cop who gets shoved down is ok.

Matt Walsh noticed this as well:

Horrible pieces of trash Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are empowering.

Just adding a little flavor.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

He literally stops to check on a police officer who is protecting his and his wife’s life.

#BadA*s

That’s RIGHT, he was assaulted by his neighbor.

Still fearless.

Same here.

Strange, right?

Rand just reminded everyone about the biggest difference between Trump and Biden supporters.

***

