https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/28/and-there-you-go-cnn-invites-doctor-on-to-explain-why-covid-19-spread-isnt-as-big-of-a-concern-for-todays-massive-dc-march-as-it-was-for-trumps-acceptance-speech/

We told you earlier that the social distancing scolds on CNN who were hard at work during President Trump’s acceptance speech seem to have suspended operations for the duration of today’s packed march in Washington, DC.

While many spot an obvious double standards, CNN’s Anderson Cooper hosted a doctor today who explained why the woke “science” is on their side and the massive march isn’t as big of a concern as Trump’s event outside the White House last night:

CNN guest Dr. Rob Davidson says that social distancing isn’t as big of a concern at the March on Washington as it was last night at President Trump’s speech because “this is a public health crisis they are marching against. Systemic racism has taken so many lives in this country” pic.twitter.com/OlrY3yMmin — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2020

When did the Babylon Bee get a “science” section?

This is child-like reasoning, which is a hallmark of the American left. — Add your name (@corrcomm) August 28, 2020

They don’t even hear themselves — Brian Craig🇺🇸 (@BrianCraigShow) August 28, 2020

This is so unbelievable I actually had to watch it twice. They have no ability to feel shame. https://t.co/9AojUjBqcZ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 28, 2020

Any medical professional that places their religious or ideological beliefs before the science should not be advising the public about medicine. https://t.co/C6QGqO8Ee5 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 28, 2020

If Trump tweeted that coronavirus wasn’t a concern at his rallies because his political cause is just he’d probably get suspended by Twitter (or at the very least they’d post a warning).

And there you go. Quite literally “it’s okay when we do it.” — TW Hicks – A Father’s Journey (@TWayneHicks) August 28, 2020

Babylon Bee >>> — Virtue Signal Jammer 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) August 28, 2020

This is not a fringe mindset either. The ‘Systemic racism is a public health emergency’ belief is widespread in the medical and public health world and they genuinely believe protesting is morally righteous to the point of ignoring a pandemic. https://t.co/oCqpHWt1j7 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 28, 2020

They’re not even trying to sound rational https://t.co/Qr2AfppOuE — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) August 28, 2020

“Rational” waved bye-bye to the Left long ago.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

