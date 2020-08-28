https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/appropriate-antifa-website-redirects-joe-bidens-campaign-donation-page/

The url Antifa.com now redirects to Joe Biden’s campaign donation page.

Some pranksters have launched a peaceful protest to redirect the Antifa domain’s traffic to Biden.

Biden embraced the riots and destruction until they began to do poorly in the polls.

In May, Biden released a statement in which he said that “every person of conscience can understand the rawness of the trauma people of color experience in this country, from the daily indignities to the extreme violence, like the horrific killing of George Floyd.”

In an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, Biden said, “I condemn violence in any form, whether it’s looting or whatever it is.”

President Donald Trump and other members of the GOP have been pointing out that the Democrat’s pivot to condemn the violence is too little, too late.

“Joe Biden’s lengthy delay in condemning the leftist mob in response to the rioting that is ravaging America’s communities is more proof he is beholden to the radical left,” Republican National Committee spokesman Steve Guest told Fox News.

