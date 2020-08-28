https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/08/28/arrest-made-breonna-taylor-case-not-might-think/

Jamarcus Glover, the ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, has been arrested on drug charges. He is a key figure and link to the no-knock warrant raid that ended in the death of the 26-year-old EMT in her Louisville apartment. Glover is not the boyfriend that was in Breonna’s apartment at the time of the drug raid.

Glover, age 30, was one of the main targets of the narcotics investigation that was focused on Elliott Avenue, in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. The investigation led police to Breonna’s apartment 10 miles away. On the morning of March 13, Glover was arrested with the help of a no-knock warrant signed by Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw. March 13 was also the date of the raid on Breonna’s apartment.

Court records show Glover, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, had two bench warrants issued on July 27 in connection with two 2019 criminal cases in which he failed to pay the higher bond set later by a judge. He was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, jail records show. He has a $50,000 bond.

Marijuana, assorted pills, crack cocaine, cash, and surveillance cameras were taken from the Glover’s property. The no-knock warrant issued for Breonna’s apartment was tied to the search because of her suspected connection to Glover. A trip to Breonna’s apartment in January by Glover was given as a piece of the investigation. Allegedly Glover left with “a suspected USPS package” and drove to a “known drug house” at that time. As we now know, no drugs were found in Breonna’s apartment the night she was killed.

Detective Joshua Jaynes, who has since been put on administrative reassignment, also wrote that he had verified through a U.S. Postal inspector that Glover had received packages there. That was later challenged. An internal report written by Louisville Metro Police after Taylor’s death also included photos of Glover entering and exiting Taylor’s apartment, results of a tracking device placed on Glover’s vehicle and a recorded jail call in January in which he asked Taylor to contact a co-defendant for bail money. Still, police found no drugs or cash in Taylor’s apartment on March 13.

Breonna’s boyfriend at the time of her death was Kenneth Walker. He was there in her apartment the night of the drug raid. Her apartment was one of five locations that night, including Glover’s house, that was targeted.

The search took place after officers fatally shot Taylor, 26. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot as officers broke down her door. He’s since said he was firing a “warning” shot and didn’t realize they were police officers. His shot struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who returned fire along with two other officers — detectives Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. Hankison has since been fired, while Mattingly and Cosgrove are on administrative reassignment. Taylor was shot five times and died in her hallway.

So, Glover was arrested on March 13. He was released on bail. Then, Thursday, he was arrested again. The day before, on Wednesday, he told a Louisville newspaper “that police used misleading and wrong information to obtain that warrant, during which Taylor, an EMT and aspiring nurse, was fatally shot.” He said the police are trying to make her death his fault. “There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there,” he said.

Glover was arrested on drug charges Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections records and his attorney. He was booked on a number of drug-related charges, including complicity possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and heroin, complicity trafficking in marijuana, complicity tampering with physical evidence and complicity to trafficking cocaine, records show. He’s being held on bond of $50,000.

Breonna’s family has maintained that she was not involved in Glover’s illegal activities.

“It’s always been our position and still is that she was never involved in any illegal activity,” Taylor’s family attorney Lonita Baker told CNN when asked about Glover’s comments. Ju’Niyah Palmer, Taylor’s sister, previously told CNN that Taylor was not involved in Glover’s alleged drug operation and had forbade him from bringing that aspect of his life into her personal life. “You cannot come up in my house with any drugs,” she quoted her sister as telling Glover. “My sister live(s) here and I can’t jeopardize her getting hurt because of what you do.”

The angry mobs protesting the death of Breonna Taylor demand that the law enforcement officers involved in the death of Breonna be arrested. There is no innocent until proven guilty provision for them. While it certainly looks like Glover may have been a player in the tragic drug raid gone wrong at Breonna’s apartment that night in March, there is still no evidence being shown that the police officers should be charged with her murder. The situation went sideways, that’s clear since Breonna is dead, but it still looks like the police were reacting to her boyfriend’s “warning shot”. Meanwhile, we wait for the full investigation to be completed.

