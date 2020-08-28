https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/body-found-hanging-from-tree-in-texas-may-be-missing-fort-hood-soldier/

AUSTIN, TX – On Tuesday, Texas authorities found a body they believe is that of a missing Fort Hood soldier, U.S. Army Sgt. Elder Fernandes, last seen by his unit on Aug. 17.

Police in Temple, Texas, said that they responded to a medical call and upon arriving on scene, found a deceased person hanging from a tree near the railroad tracks.

Police said that identification found at the scene suggests that the deceased person is Fernandez. However, there has yet to be forensic confirmation of the deceased person’s identity.

Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates no foul play. Justice of the Peace Ted Duffiled has ordered an autopsy. Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time.”

Natalie Khawam, who is representing the Fernandes family, said that the Army police notified them about the discovery. She said that the body was found hanging from a tree along the railroad tracks west of South 49th Street.

Khawan also said that Fernandes’ backpack was with him and that the police found the 23-year-old driver’s license inside.

Fernandes’ family traveled from their home in Brockton, Massachusetts to help lead the search for their missing son. His mother, Ailina, told KWKT that she had not heard from him since Sunday. She said that her son had been in the hospital for six days, and had said that he only needed to “clear his mind.” She said:

“I knew he had a lot of pressure on him from the Army people. I know he does not want to be with the Army any longer. I know he was unhappy with them. I know he was getting bullied inside the Army and that’s all I know.”

An official from the 1st Cavalry Division was able to confirm that Fernandes was in fact hospitalized from Aug. 11 through Aug. 17.

Fernandes’ mother and his brother, Elton Fernandes, said that he reported being sexually harassed in the months leading up to his recent disappearance. His mother said:

“It was an ongoing investigation for two months that will never get closure and there’s a lot more that I don’t know. Only Elder will be able to tell us when we find him.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, Khawam said:

“Look what happens when you report sexual harassment at Fort Hood. You get bullied, you get hazed, you get harassed, you turn up dead. That base is toxic. Our soldiers are not safe.”

Fernandes’ aunt, Isabel Fernandes, said that he had been happy in the Army up until a few months ago, when he reported being sexually assaulted by a superior. She also said that the family has not been told the reasons for his stay in the psychiatric wing at the Army medical facility or whether it was voluntary.

Khawam, who is also representing the family of Vanessa Guillen, another Fort Hood soldier who went missing earlier in the summer months and was found dead, said in a statement:

“I am saddened that another soldier who served the country has been destroyed by sexual assault and sexual harassment and this toxic culture in the military that exists.”

According to reports, the 1st Cavalry Division confirmed that there has been an open investigation into alleged abusive sexual contact involving Fernandes. He was moved to a new unit and steps were taken to shield him from retribution.

Police said that Fernandes was last seen by his staff sergeant on the afternoon of the 17th when he dropped Fernandes off at a residence in nearby Killeen, Texas. He was reported missing on Aug. 19 by Killeen and Army police.

Fernandes enlisted in the Army in 2016. After a three-year deployment in Germany, he returned to the U.S. in December and was sent to Fort Hood. He had just renewed his contract until 2024.

Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year. Two others were found dead earlier this summer.

KILLEEN, TX – It’s a case that’s leaving some wondering … is there a serial killer out there targeting soldiers? Here’s what we know so far – and it doesn’t help the rumors with investigators being so tight-lipped.

U.S. Army officials have identified a soldier that was found dead less than 20 miles from Fort Hood. Private First Class Mehjor Morta, 26, is the third Fort Hood soldier to be found dead in the past month, and the seventh since the beginning of 2020.

According to CNN, the Bell County’s Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Morta’s death. On Wednesday, Lt. Bob Reinhard, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement:

“We are at a place where we don’t have any information to release at this time. The investigation is ongoing.”



According to a media release from Fort Hood’s press center, Morta was found unresponsive July 17 in the vicinity of Stillhouse Lake.

The sheriff’s department said in a statement sent to NPR that Morta’s body was spotted shortly after midnight last Friday by fishermen who were in a boat near the base of the man-made lake’s dam.

Law enforcement officials located his remains after being called to the scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, an autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin. The preliminary results show the cause of death is consistent with drowning. A full autopsy report is pending from the medical examiner’s office in Dallas, Texas.

According to Army officials, Morta, originally from Pensacola, Florida, joined the Army in September 2019 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic. In May 2020, he was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and 1st Cavalry Division.

Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of the 1st Battalion and 5th Cavalry Regiment, said in a statement:

“The Black Knight family (the nickname for Morta’s Army unit) is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.”

He continued:

“My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

Two other Fort Hood soldiers were recently found dead. On June 30, investigators discovered human remains that have since been identified as Specialist Vanessa Guillen. A day later, on July 1, the soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance, Specialist Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself after police attempted to confront him.

Earlier in June, authorities found the body of Private Second Class Gregory Wedel-Morales, who went missing almost a year ago while driving in Killeen. Earlier than that, in March, 20-year-old Specialist Shelby Tyler Jones died from an apparent gunshot wound in Killeen.

According to a media release from Fort Hood’s press center, Jones entered the Army in May 2017 as a cavalry scout and was assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment since August 2018. Jones was also decorated earning the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the National Defense Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

That same month, March 2020, Specialist Christopher Wayne Sawyer, 29, was found unresponsive in his on-post housing and later died. Fort Hood officials said that no foul play was suspected. Sawyer is survived by his wife and young daughter.

*3 deaths w/i the past month at Fort Hood

*6 deaths this year on the base

Again, in March 2020, Specialist Freddy Beningo Delacruz, 23, was found dead with two other people. All three deaths are being investigated as homicides.

According to a media release from Fort Hood’s press center, Delacruz entered the Army in November of 2017 as a cavalry scout and has been assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and 1st Cavalry Division since April 2018.

In May, Private First Class Brandon Scott Rosencrans, 27, was found dead in Harker Heights, Texas. Local police are investigating his death as a murder.

Police officials have not said whether they consider Morta’s death to be suspicious or if it might be connected in any way to the deaths of Guillen or Morales.

According to the U.S. Criminal Investigation Command, a suspect in the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen has been identified as Specialist Aaron David Robinson.

Robinson, who was originally from Illinois, joined the Army in October 2018 as a combat engineer. According to Army officials, Robinson, 20, died by suicide on Wednesday after fleeing his post at Fort Hood in Texas the day prior:

“Special agents were attempting to locate the junior Soldier from Fort Hood who fled the post late yesterday–while law enforcement agencies attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect reportedly displayed a weapon and took his own life.”

According to Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division Senior Special Agent Damon Phelps, investigators are still looking into Robinson’s interactions with Guillen.

During a press conference, Phelps said that the Army is aware that Guillen’s family believes that she was sexually harassed, but investigators have found no evidence backing up the claims.

Phelps told reporters:

“There has been no information and we have interviewed hundreds of people. There are no allegations that she has been sexually assaulted or sexually harassed … there is no credible information about that.”

Family members said Guillen had previously complained about being sexually harassed by her sergeant, but had been afraid to report it.

The Army opened up an investigation into the allegations in June. According to an Army press release, Col. Ralph Overland has appointed a team to conduct the sexual harassment investigation.

A statement quotes Overland saying:

“I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation. The lead investigator has been tasked with gathering evidence and ‘thoroughly and impartially’ considering it before presenting findings and recommendations.”

Fort Hood officials said they were not aware of reports of sexual harassment involving Robinson, but the investigation is ongoing. Robinson has been the main suspect in Guillen’s disappearance.

Attorney Natalie Khawam said the family told her that Guillen had planned to file a harassment complaint against Robinson the day after she was killed and they believe Robinson became enraged when she told him.

Phelps said investigators were looking into Robinson’s interactions with Guillen. He said investigators had conducted more than 300 interviews in the case and there was “no credible information.”

Early Wednesday, U.S. Marshalls, Killeen Police and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Robinson. The authorities confronted him walking along a commercial and residential thoroughfare on the northeast side of the city, a few miles from the base.

The Killeen Police Department said in a statement:

“As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect displayed a weapon and discharged it toward himself. The suspect succumbed from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

On Wednesday, Guillen’s sister, Mayra, said she had met the soldier suspected in the disappearance of her sister:

“When I first went up to that base, that subject, I met him, not knowing that he had something to do with it. I felt something was telling me that he did something and I wasn’t wrong apparently and apparently now he kills himself. Why? I don’t know.”

Mayra’s statement came just hours after investigators discovered on Tuesday the partial remains of a body near the Leon River in rural Bell County, where Killeen is located.

Investigators had returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River for more investigative work. The remains were found in a shallow grave.

At first, authorities said the identity of the remains had not been confirmed. On July 1, two days after the remains were found, Khawam told CNN that Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked, and that her body was transported from the military installation by her killer.

Khawam also said investigators told the family that Robinson called a woman he was involved with to help him dispose of Guillen’s body after moving it outside the base.

The Texas Rangers also arrested a civilian suspect in connection with Guillen’s disappearance. This suspect has been identified as Cecily Anne Aguilar, the estranged wife of a former soldier from Fort Hood.

Aguilar is being held in Bell County Jail awaiting civilian authorities to press charges. She faces one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Aguilar faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.

Khawam said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division said that Robinson cleaned up the area where Guillen was killed, placed her body in a container and wheeled her out to his car.

After driving to pick up Aguilar, the pair drove to a nearby river and tried to burn Guillen’s body, but later chopped it up with a machete.

They then put cement on the body and buried the remains. Investigators were called back to the scene this week when a man working in the area reported a foul odor.

Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch, who has been assisting in the search for Guillen, said:

“It appeared the suspect buried her, put like on her, mixed up concrete, put that over her, put dirt over her, rocks and stuff.”

May Specialist Vanessa Guillen rest in peace.

