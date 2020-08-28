http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CjRGKEwHFXw/

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) weighed in on the protests outside the White House following the completion of the Republican National Convention a night earlier.

Barrasso’s assessment, particularly as his colleague Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife were harassed by those protesters, that the Democratic Party has “surrendered to the mob.”

“I’m glad Rand and Kelley are fine,” he said. “I’ve seen the video, and I’m very grateful that the police were there to protect him from the mob. But remember, the Democrats have surrendered to the mob. We saw that last week at the Democrat Convention with the riding and the looting and the violence going on. Joe Biden said nothing about it. Kamala Harris said nothing about it. None of the speakers talked about it. We need to be defending the police, not defunding the police.”

“I think President Trump was right on last night,” Barrasso continued. “He had a strong message of law and order. We know that if Joe Biden is elected president, that they will slash funding for law enforcement in America. And for all of our families, whether a senator or a citizen, all across the country, we will all be a lot less safe.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

