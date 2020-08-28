http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/D0o3Jtl8jqQ/

Bellevue, Washington, police announced Thursday that 46 individuals have been arrested or were charged in connection to looting during May’s Black Lives Matter riots.

KING 5 News reports:

Dozens of looters broke into Bellevue Square mall and other downtown businesses while demonstrators protested the death of George Floyd nearby on May 31. Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett previously called the looting “a well-organized plan” and did not believe the looters were there to protest Floyd’s death. Most of the suspects face charges of burglary 2, possession of stolen property or malicious mischief, Bellevue police said Thursday. Bellevue police say detectives looked through 10,000 pieces of video evidence from security cameras or the public to find the suspects.

“Our detectives are combing through more than ten-thousand pieces of video evidence from store security cameras or the public,” Bellevue Police Captain Travess Forbush said in a statement. “It’s a tedious and time-consuming process, but an important one. We will continue to investigate, identify, and hold those responsible for the destruction in downtown Bellevue.”

“We want to give prosecutors everything they need to try a successful case,” Forbush added. “We are sending a clear message; we will not tolerate looting, and we will come after anyone responsible.”

Bellevue police announced in June that 23 people were arrested and 100 more were identified for questioning by investigators.

Police said officers recovered “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of items stolen during the looting sprees.

