The campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP’s norm-breaking convention CNN uses new chyron to fact-check Trump’s convention speech MORE has purchased the web domain for President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP’s norm-breaking convention Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: ‘We’re here and they’re not’ MORE’s reelection slogan “Keep America Great,” using it to list campaign promises they say Trump broke.

The former vice president tweeted the link on Thursday, saying, “Donald Trump promised to be the greatest jobs president God ever created. Instead, tens of millions of Americans are out of work and we’re facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.”

Donald Trump promised to be the greatest jobs president God ever created. Instead, tens of millions of Americans are out of work and we’re facing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. #PromisesBroken https://t.co/JzjZu7KKRr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 28, 2020

On the coronavirus pandemic, the Biden campaign pointed to when Trump said “like a miracle — it will disappear.” Biden’s team claims Trump “failed to meaningfully address the pandemic, and his relative inaction has led to nearly six months of economic chaos, millions of lost jobs, and 180,000 American lives lost — with no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight.”

On immigration, the site points to one of the Trump campaign’s first promises, in which the president said he “will build a great great wall on our southern border and I’ll have Mexico pay for that wall.”

The Trump administration has built or replaced hundreds of miles of border wall, but it has been paid for with U.S. tax dollars.

In total, the site list 12 policy areas where the Biden campaign claims Trump has not delivered.

Trump announced that Keep America Great would be his reelection slogan before the formal launch of his campaign last year.

