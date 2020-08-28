https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-faces-backlash-for-misleading-attack-on-trump-regarding-violence-in-democrat-cities

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden faced backlash Thursday night on social media over a misleading attack that he made on President Donald Trump with regard to violence that has plagued Democrat-controlled cities in recent months.

Biden’s attack, featured in a tweet, came in response to Trump hammering him during the Republican National Convention on the issue of violence in the inner cities.

“We must never allow mob rule, we can never allow mob rule,” Trump said. “In the strongest possible terms, the Republican Party condemns the rioting, looting, arson, and violence we have seen in Democrat run cities all, like Kenosha, Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago, and New York, and many others Democrat-run. There is violence and danger in the streets of many Democrat-run cities throughout America.”

“This problem could easily be fixed if they wanted to,” Trump continued. “Just call; we are ready to go in. We will take care of your problem in a matter of hours. Just call. We have to wait for the call. It’s too bad we have to, but we have to wait for the call. We must always have law and order.”

“During their convention, Joe Biden and his supporters remained completely silent about the rioters and criminals spreading mayhem in Democrat-run cities,” Trump continued. “They never even mentioned it during their entire convention. Never once mentioned. Now, they are starting to mention it because their poll numbers are going down like a rock in water. It is too late, Joe. In the face of left-wing anarchy and mayhem in Minneapolis, Chicago, and other cities, Joe Biden’s campaign did not condemn it. They donated to it. At least 13 members of Joe Biden’s campaign staff donated to a fund to bailout vandals, arsonists, and anarchists, looters, and rioters from jail.”

“If the Democrat Party wants to stand with anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters, and flag burners, that is up to them,” Trump concluded. “But I as your president will not be part of it. The Republican Party will remain the voice of the patriotic heroes who keep America safe and salute the American flag.”

Biden responded to Trump’s remarks by tweeting: “Remember: every example of violence Donald Trump decries has happened on his watch. Under his leadership. During his presidency.”

Biden’s attack is highly misleading because he failed to mention that the Trump administration has offered and urged Democrat-controlled cities to take federal assistance to end the violence and that the Democrats in those cities have largely opposed the offer, have resisted when federal agents were sent in, or have balked at the idea in public. A few examples include: Portland, Kenosha, Chicago, and New York.

At one point in his speech, Trump referenced that the top-10 most violent cities in the U.S. are run by Democrats, which is true. In fact, Democrats control 17 out of the top 20 most violent cities, while Republicans only control one.

Republican strategist Andy Surabian responded: “Yes, Trump is to be blamed for what your supporters are doing in the cities controlled by the political party that you lead.”

Yes, Trump is to be blamed for what your supporters are doing in the cities controlled by the political party that you lead. 🙄 https://t.co/Nd92pwJatL — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 28, 2020

Senior RealClearInvestigations writer Mark Hemingway tweeted: “This is a sorry line of attack, given who’s been actually accountable for maintaining law and order. Do you want the federal government being responsible for maintaining law and order on every city street? Would Biden accept that responsibility? Because that’s actual fascism.”

This is a sorry line of attack, given who’s been actually accountable for maintaining law and order. Do you want the federal government being responsible for maintaining law and order on every city street? Would Biden accept that responsibility? Because that’s actual fascism. https://t.co/4lGXp99u1l — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 28, 2020

Actor Adam Baldwin tweeted: “So, he should’ve sent in the Marines?”

So, he should’ve sent in the Marines?https://t.co/xqErrmwNqT — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 28, 2020

Federalist writer Chad Felix Greene tweeted: “So now the Democrats want Trump to send in the military to stop the violence?”

So now the Democrats want Trump to send in the military to stop the violence? https://t.co/OOTtJC2lEk — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 28, 2020

Digital strategist Jason Howerton tweeted: “Joe Biden thinks his voters are so stupid and ignorant that they don’t realize it’s Democratic leaders in Democratic cities that have allowed rioting and violence to go on unchallenged. This is not a winning strategy.”

Joe Biden thinks his voters are so stupid and ignorant that they don’t realize it’s Democratic leaders in Democratic cities that have allowed rioting and violence to go on unchallenged. This is not a winning strategy. https://t.co/Dw6QlqMMos — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) August 28, 2020

Wall Street Journal editor James Taranto tweeted: “I am given to understand that things have been mostly peaceful.”

I am given to understand that things have been mostly peaceful. https://t.co/nzU1BBgweJ — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) August 28, 2020

