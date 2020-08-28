https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/biden-misunderstands-mistakes-identities-misrepresents-1-quote/

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden misunderstood a question, confusing two separate shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and misrepresented a statement from President Trump.

All in one response to CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Biden was asked Thursday why he thinks Trump hasn’t talked about the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: ‘Unmasking Obama’ – unfiltered truth about the 44th president

“There’s obviously a lot we do not know about the circumstances around it, but, uh, the video obviously has been out there,” Cooper said.

Biden instead addressed the shooting incident in Kenosha in which 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with the murder of two men. A video indicates Rittenhouse may have been acting in self-defense.

“Well, look, I don’t know enough to know whether that 17-year-old kid exactly what he did, but allegedly he’s part of a militia coming out of the state of Illinois,” Biden responded.

He went further afield.

“Have you ever heard this president say one negative thing about white supremacists? Have you ever heard it? That’s the reason I got back in this race, because of what happened in Charlottesville, people coming out of the woods carrying torches, their veins bulging,” Biden said.

“Close your eyes and remember what you saw. And a young woman gets killed resisting the hate and violence, and the president gets asked to comment and what’s he say, he says they’re very fine people on both sides. He wouldn’t even condemn David Duke for God’s sake. A former grand klegel. This is a guy who has using division and hate as the only way he stays in office. That’s what it’s all about.”

Biden continues to falsely portray Trump’s remarks on the clash in Charlottesville over a Robert E. Lee statue. In fact, Trump immediately made it clear he was not talking about “the neo-Nazis and white nationalists,” explicitly declaring “they should be condemned totally.”

The Gateway Pundit noted Biden struggled during the interview as he appeared to be reading from notes.

Joe Biden is clearly reading from a script while struggling to get through this interview with Anderson Cooper pic.twitter.com/PsD7vBLIik — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) August 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

