https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/biden-snags-keep-america-great-domain-latest-act-trump-trolling/

(POLITICO) After trolling Republicans throughout their convention, the Biden campaign has pulled its final act of the week: acquiring the web domain KeepAmericaGreat.com.

When Trump launched his reelection campaign last year, he rolled out the “Keep America Great” as its official new slogan with great fanfare. But the Biden campaign recently learned the web domain was available and snagged it.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook