https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-georgia-man-stabbed-stranger-says-felt-need-find-white-male-kill/

A man arrested for stabbing a stranger on Tuesday said that he “felt the need to find a white man to kill” after watching videos of “police brutality.”

The attempted murder is one of two stabbings motivated by the Black Lives Matter movement that took place on Tuesday, though the national media has been silent about both.

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime after stabbing an AutoZone employee.

Columbus Police Sgt. R.S. Mills testified that Hatchett said he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of police brutality.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Violent Black Lives Matter Mob Attacks Sen. Rand Paul as He Leaves RNC in DC

The unprovoked attack took place around 8:30 in the morning while his victim was at work.

Hatchett is being held without bond at the Muscogee County Jail.

This stabbing is the second one this week inspired by the violent Black Lives Matter movement.

A black man in Colorado has been arrested for a hate crime and attempted murder after stabbing a white stranger while shouting “Black Lives Matter” on the same day as Hatchett’s attack.

Steve Sinclair, 30, stabbed 29-year-old Michael Conner on Tuesday while shouting “Black Lives Matter” and saying “I’m going to kill you and your dog.”

Local station 9 News reports, “Sinclair continued saying, ‘Black lives matter’ to police when they arrived according to the first officer on scene. That officer wrote that Sinclair had his hands up and said ‘I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath,’ refused to sit down and ‘insisted’ that officers should shoot him. He was arrested without incident according to the report.”

The family of Conner has set up a GoFundMe as he was the primary provider and will not be able to work for at least six weeks. He has a five month old son.

“Michael was stabbed Tuesday night while walking his dog in his apartment complex. A man jumped over his patio and attacked him. Michael has a 5 month son and is a the main household provider. He cannot work the next 6 weeks due to a surgery and collapsed lung. We are raising money for medical bills and his future doctor visits. Anything would be greatly appreciated!” the GoFundMe reads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

