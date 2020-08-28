https://www.theblaze.com/news/blm-founder-hollywood-strike

On Wednesday, the entire Milwaukee Bucks team refused to participate in its NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic as a form of protest to call for justice in the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Then, other sports leagues including the MLB, MLS, and WNBA, postponed some or all games on Wednesday as a way to take a stand against racial injustice. Following criticism, the NHL postponed its Stanley Cup playoff games on Thursday and Friday in an effort to show solidarity to the movement.

Now, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter is calling for Hollywood to show allegiance to their cause.

Patrisse Cullors, one of the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter organization, is calling for Hollywood to go on strike to protest the police shooting of Blake.

“I think it’s time for talent, writers, executives, the guild and SAG to show up for Black lives as well,” Cullors told the Hollywood Reporter. “Join this strike. Now is the time and our movement is really looking to unions to step in in a particular way and say ‘We’re going to hold back on allowing for the exploitation and the degradation of Black communities to continue under our watch.’ I think Hollywood can really show up in this moment.”

Cullors revealed that she and others in the Black Lives Matter movement have discussed possible protest ideas with Hollywood “talent.”

“People are tired of having to say the same thing over and over again, and not seeing the change that we deserve from either party, frankly,” Cullors said of Republicans and Democrats.

“I think the work that we’re up against right now is to ensure that we can get [President Donald] Trump out of office, but also ensure that we can get the Democratic Party to truly create policies that will make sure that Black people are protected from vigilantes and from police torture,” she stated.

In June, Cullors also said BLM’s goal “is to get Trump out” out of the White House.

“Well, I’m hands down – Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” Cullors told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out.”

“While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure Vice President Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization,” Cullors said of the Democratic presidential nominee. “That’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out.”

The Black Lives Matter organization was created by Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi in 2013 as a response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. The group has a self-described mission of building “local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

Cullors was seen in a 2015 interview divulging that she and her fellow BLM creators are “trained Marxists.”

“Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists,” Cullors said in the interview. “We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”

