This article is a portion of a piece written by George Elliason, an American investigative reporter living in the Donbass region of East Ukraine. It is reprinted with permission.

#BLM began as an important nascent organic movement and the phrase Black Lives Matter was coined when 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was murdered on July 13, 2013. It doesn’t matter how you feel about it, when Zimmerman walked away without any responsibility, this event sparked the BLM movement. The next event was Eric Garner’s death in NY in 2014.

Following this was BLM’s involvement in the protests and riots after Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson, Missouri. The officer was again cleared but a settlement was made after a civil suit was litigated.

Once again, it doesn’t matter what you think of those protests and ensuing riots, they were an organic response.

#BLM’s peak message in this timeframe was “We are unapologetically Black in our positioning. In affirming that Black Lives Matter, we need not qualify our position. To love and desire freedom and justice for ourselves is a necessary prerequisite for wanting the same for others.”

From 2014 to 2016 BLM began morphing from a pro-justice movement into a boots on the ground political tool in the hands of the DNC.

Noted in The Intersectionality Between BLM and Muslim Communities: An Analysis of the Black Lives Matter Movement in relation to Sapelo Square and MuslimARC Noreen Premji University of Tennessee, Knoxville, BLM as a nascent group moved from its peak message about justice and civil rights into today’s admix of a pseudo socialism and the DNC’s political integral nationalism.

The differences between the two are minor. They exist only in how the political hierarchy is defined. This is why BLM, BLM militias, Antifa and the Boogaloo Boys can occupy the same space at the same time.

From the UNT study- In the BLM post, “In Honor of Our Dead: Latinx, Queer, Trans, Muslim, Black — We Will Be Free,” published on June 14, 2016, there is mention of Muslims and religious extremism. The post comes after the devastation that the Orlando gay nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016, where Omar Mateen was responsible for killing 49 people and wounding 53 others. The post states, “Black people are a diverse community and though the hate-filled rhetoric of the conservative right is currently trying to pit us against our kin — we will always stand with all the parts of ourselves. Today, Queer, Latinx, and Muslim family, we lift you up.”

The true enemy of BLM, Antifa, and the DNC are the centrists and conservatives in America. These are the enemies the DNC wants to destroy from public life.

What BLM considers conservative right begins inside the progressive and conservative end of the Democratic Party a little left of the political center. It includes political centrists and extends to the limits of true conservative thought. It stops where the hard right and nationalism [fascism] begin.

The real enemy of the nationalist (including pseudo-communist) is never without. The enemy is always within. The only people that can change a political platform are political party members. The party opposing your political framework can remove it.

Understood as the enemy of my enemy is my friend, DNC, Antifa and BLM politics are in sync with the goals of hard-right groups like the Boogaloo Boys under a nationalist [fascist] framework.

· Both sides want to end freedom of speech and freedom of thought

· Both sides demand that political officeholders adhere to a specific nationalist political framework.

· Both sides want economic success to be based on visible adherence to their political thought.

· Both sides demand the enemy gives up legal recourse and legal protections. This is why defunding police is front and center. After a victory, the crackdown begins against opposition figures.

· Both sides demand centrists and conservatives capitulate because they have no rights to freedom of speech, thought, or political representation.

In real terms the only differences in the political framework between pseudo socialists and the hard right is how the spoils are divided up. The bottom tier in this kind of society (non-adherence) is deprived of upward mobility based on political views.

Hard right Integral nationalists [fascist] prefer a multi-tiered system with mobility based on political devotion. Pseudo socialists limit it to two tiers based on party rank.

There’s a lot of information out there already about BLM funding. The ties this article is concerned with are those that tie BLM rioters into the information operation I’ve been describing as actors in a coup against the presidency.

Let’s put the cards on the table. If BLM is about the rights of African-Americans and Black women, can it wrap itself in support from groups tied to slavery, selling blacks as slaves, and forced prostitution in other countries? Here’s a little background.

In an article titled “Terror, Islam and Democracy,” Ladan and Roya Boroumand state that“Most young Islamist cadres today are the direct intellectual and spiritual heirs of the Qutbist wing of the Muslim Brotherhood.” And further, “When the authoritarian regime of President Gamel Abdel Nasser suppressed the Muslim Brothers in 1954 (it would eventually get around to hanging Qutb in 1966), many went into exile in Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria and Morocco. From there, they spread their revolutionary Islamist ideas — including the organizational and ideological tools borrowed from European totalitarianism.”

The Independent’s John Gray argues in an article entitled “How Marx turned Muslim” that Qutbism is not rooted in the Islamic tradition, but rather, is very much a Western based ideology.

“Islamic fundamentalism is not an indigenous growth. It is an exotic hybrid, bred from the encounter of sections of the Islamic intelligentsia with radical western ideologies. In A Fury for God, Malise Ruthven shows that Sayyid Qutb, an Egyptian executed after imprisonment in 1966 and arguably the most influential ideologue of radical Islam, incorporated many elements derived from European ideology into his thinking. For example, the idea of a revolutionary vanguard of militant believers does not have an Islamic pedigree. It is “a concept imported from Europe, through a lineage that stretches back to the Jacobins, through the Bolsheviks and latter-day Marxist guerrillas such as the Baader-Meinhof gang”.

This Qubist political thought (Muslim Brotherhood) gave birth to Al Qaeda and ISIS in Libya, Iraq, and Syria which make the evolution of BLM and Antifa ties to these radical Islamic terror groups not as surprising as you’d think. At leadership levels, the so-called Islamists are as ignorant about their religion as the once a year attendance Christian at their church is about Christianity.

“I don’t want to dwell on Islamicist ideology; I don’t know that much about it. Still, we should note that recent Islamicist terrorists quote Evola with facility…One of the features of political Tradition has been the search for a school of the transcendent that could serve as the organizing principle of a new society.

Theoretically, any of the great religious traditions might serve. In practice, though, Traditionalists have usually chosen a radical version of Islam or some kind of neopaganism;… Tradition can be scary, however. Sometimes this knowledge of the inevitable collapse of the modern world inspires nothing more than the formation of groups of adepts who hope to manage the transition when civilization collapses. Sometimes, however, Tradition has sparked the creation of anarchist political groups that hope to accelerate the collapse.” After the Third Age Eschatological Elements of Postwar International Fascism , presented by Professor John Reilly at the Seventh Annual Conference of the Center for Millennial Studies, Boston University, November 2 to 4, 2002

So who is the Muslim Brotherhood? When you break all the support groups down to the base level of why they are doing this a single political construct consistently pops up.

According to former U.S. Federal prosecutor John Loftus: The Arab Nazis were the intelligence arm of the Third Reich. They had an organization called the Muslim Brotherhood…It was recruited for covert operations, to use Arab Nazis to offset Arab Communists during the Cold War…The Muslim Brotherhood splintered.

Almost every group supporting BLM and Antifa stem from hard nationalist [fascist] groups bent on rewriting history.

Understanding Antifa and BLM in this light, they are the street-level pseudo-socialists that idealize a revolutionary vanguard of militant believers that does not have an Islamic pedigree.

Understanding the Muslim Brotherhood and ISIS are part of a worldwide political movement that doesn’t care about religion and in this context is about establishing integral nationalism [fascism] in the US and across the world. They want a USA that supports their Islamic state.

This pseudo-socialism has been dubbed “Communism 2.0.” It’s not Marxism or Leninism, or even Stalinism, it’s integral nationalism [fascim] with two tiers; leaders and a better class of people followed by everyone else.

In reality, a simple difference in a single point of societal hierarchy is all that separates what Antifa and BLM pseudo-socialist claim from an ISIS ruled Islamic state.

EXCLUSIVE: US left wing groups travelled to Germany for the G20 Summit last July to meet with Al qaeda and ISIS leaders and plot the destruction of President Trump, secret FBI investigation reveals

Before going on, we need to show how widespread this thought is through a litmus test showing the tie to the DNC at the progressive political member level. If this is in fact the norm in the US Congress, what you see below makes perfect sense.

Democrat Says Americans Owe Nazis for Suffering and Gives ISIS Eulogy on C-SPAN

Case closed.

