A black man in Aurora, Colorado, has been arrested for a hate crime and attempted murder after shouting “Black Lives Matter” while stabbing a white man and threatening to kill his dog.

Only local news outlets have covered this story, while their national affiliates ignored it entirely.

Steve Sinclair, 30, stabbed 29-year-old Michael Conner on Tuesday while shouting “Black Lives Matter” and saying “I’m going to kill you and your dog.”

Conner reportedly attempted to defend himself using a stick, but was hospitalized with a collapsed lung and other injuries.

Local station 9 News reports, “Sinclair continued saying, ‘Black lives matter’ to police when they arrived according to the first officer on scene. That officer wrote that Sinclair had his hands up and said ‘I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath,’ refused to sit down and ‘insisted’ that officers should shoot him. He was arrested without incident according to the report.”

Sinclair is currently being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

The family of Conner has set up a GoFundMe as he was the primary provider and will not be able to work for at least six weeks. He has a five month old son. Only $190 has been raised in the 20 hours that it has been up.

“Michael was stabbed Tuesday night while walking his dog in his apartment complex. A man jumped over his patio and attacked him. Michael has a 5 month son and is a the main household provider. He cannot work the next 6 weeks due to a surgery and collapsed lung. We are raising money for medical bills and his future doctor visits. Anything would be greatly appreciated!” the GoFundMe reads.

