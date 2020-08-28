https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-man-white-man-stabbing-blm

A black man in Aurora, Colorado, reportedly yelled “Black lives matter!” while stabbing a white man earlier this week.

Now he’s facing hate crime and attempted murder charges.

What are the details?

The suspect, 30-year-old Steve Sinclair, reportedly stabbed 29-year-old Michael Conner in the torso Tuesday evening. During the crime, Sinclair allegedly shouted “Black lives matter!”

KUSA-TV reported that Sinclair was also raving before stabbing the victim.

“An arrest affidavit says Sinclair used a knife to stab 29-year-old Michael Conner who was transported to the hospital for his injuries and a collapsed lung,” the outlet reported.

While at the hospital, Conner reportedly told authorities that Sinclair shouted the phrase before stabbing him. It is not clear at the time of this reporting what led to Sinclair to attack Conner.

KUSA reported that Sinclair reportedly told Conner that he was going to kill him and his dog.

“One witness said Conner tried to run away and defended himself with a stick,” the outlet reported. “Sinclair continued saying, ‘Black lives matter’ to police when they arrived according to the first officer on scene. That officer wrote that Sinclair had his hands up and said, ‘I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath,’ refused to sit down, and ‘insisted’ that officers should shoot him. He was arrested without incident according to the report.”

Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, they discovered Sinclair covered in blood who repeatedly told responding officers, “Black lives matter.”

Eyewitnesses said they saw Sinclair attacking Conner, KCNC-TV reported.

“The victim in this case suffered serious injuries and his family says he cannot work for the next six weeks while he is recovering from his injuries,” the station reported. “A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family as the victim is the main provider for the family.”

The crowdfunding page has so far received more than $6,200 in donations.

