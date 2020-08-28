https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/black-panther-actor-chadwick-boseman-dies-43-colon-cancer?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Chadwick Boseman, the actor known for playing the titular Black Panther in the smash-hit Marvel movie as well as for his portrayals of famous Americans such as Thurgood Marshall and James Brown, died on Friday at age 43 after a battle with colon cancer.

Boseman, who studied at Howard University and with the British American Drama Academy, had not publicly revealed his 2016 cancer diagnosis. His official Twitter account said on Friday that he had died “in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Boseman appeared in over 30 films and television shows during his lifetime; two of his performances will be released posthumously.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

