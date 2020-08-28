https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/514241-black-panther-star-chadwick-boseman-dies-of-cancer

“Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman has died from cancer, a representative for the actor told The Associated Press on Friday.

Boseman, 43, had battled colon cancer for four years.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer, and battled it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV,” reads a statement posted to the actor’s Twitter account confirming his death.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” it continues. “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

His death comes on MLB’s Jackie Robinson Day, in which every player wears the No. 42 to honor the league’s first Black player. Boseman portrayed the legendary Brooklyn Dodger in the film “42.”

Boseman’s death spurred many tributes on social media, including from Democratic presidential candidate Joe BidenJoe BidenKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Trump: I want to see first woman president, but not Harris Trump decries DC protesters as ‘thugs’ MORE, who praised the actor for being an inspiration.

“The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time,” Biden tweeted.

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Many on social media pointed out that Boseman’s last tweet earlier this month before his death was a picture of himself with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump: I want to see first woman president, but not Harris The Hill’s Campaign Report: Thousands gather on National Mall after Trump decries ‘agitators’ | GOP convention attendees in Charlotte test positive for COVID-19 | Faith leaders back Biden What if Kamala Harris becomes president? MORE (D-Calif.), Biden’s running mate.

Harris, who like Boseman graduated from Howard University, said she was “heartbroken” by the news of his death.

“My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family,” she tweeted.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Updated: Aug. 29 at 6:18 a.m.

– Lisa Conley and Jesse Byrnes contributed.

