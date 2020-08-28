http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jIIK_Ds9e1Q/

Scott Presler, who has become a social media influencer by cleaning up Democrat-controlled and decaying American cities, is joining forces with Black Voices for Trump to help Wisconsin communities recover from the recent Black Lives Matter riots.

Presler, whose mission was inspired by President Donald Trump’s criticism of Democrat-run cities, will join with black Trump supporters and others who believe in his cause on Saturday in Milwaukee and Kenosha.

Presler, who doubles his effort visiting American cities by registering people to vote, said he was at first discouraged to go to Wisconsin, where deadly riots have taken place after a black man was shot by police.

“As soon as I announced I was coming to Milwaukee and Kenosha, people warned me not to go,” Presler told Breitbart News, adding that he will not let Black Lives Matter and Antifa deter him.

“If American citizens can’t enjoy their cities, then we’ve already lost our freedom,” Presler said. “War is where peace needs to be.”

Breitbart News reported on Presler’s efforts to clean up American cities and register voters:

Since his first cleanup in Baltimore in August of 2019, Presler and his volunteers and fellow Trump supporters collected 105 tons of trash in Austin, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles before the New Year arrived. This year, so far, he has also cleaned up in Portland, Oregon, but it was his trip to San Francisco that put a new spotlight on the blight in one of America’s once shining cities.

“You saw some horrible things in San Francisco,” Breitbart News asked Presler. “Can you share what you saw, because it wasn’t just coke bottles and water bottles.”

“I can just tell you I have been to some of America’s most dirtiest and dangerous cities — I’ve been to Austin, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco — San Francisco was the only city where you had to watch your step because of human excrement,” Presler said.

Black Voices for Trump’s mission detailed on its website reveals why partnering with Presler is a good match:

Empowering the Black community has always been a top priority for Donald J. Trump, even before he became President. Since his inauguration, President Trump has championed policies that have revitalized the Black community. He has done this by creating a more inclusive economy for Black Americans, providing historic funding for our Historical Black Colleges and Universities, expanding school choice, and giving former inmates a second chance to achieve the American Dream.

“I’m doing these cleanups because I believe love is taking action,” Presler told Breitbart News. “I don’t want to be just another empty suit, like Joe Biden. I want to be a man of action, like Donald Trump.”

And despite the rioting and destruction across the country in the name of racial justice, the message of one civil rights icon and advocate of change through peaceful protests is perhaps even more profound today.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said ‘Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,’” Presler said. “So, it’s especially appropriate that we are meeting up at the Republican Party office off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

