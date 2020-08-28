https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrats-in-front-of-st-johns-church-chanting-if-we-dont-get-justice-burn-it-down/
The BLM mob in DC rushes police officers as they try to arrest a violent rioter. pic.twitter.com/hGfZclCGD3
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2020
Democrats in front of St Johns Church chanting if ‘we don’t get justice burn it down!’
Protesters in front of St Johns Church chanting if “we don’t get it (justice) burn it down!” pic.twitter.com/KDq73c0Knj
— Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020
Protesters claim elderly man “assaulted a black female.” He denies the charges adding he was there to “see the fireworks.”
DC Protesters continue to harass the man as he walks away. pic.twitter.com/hh77M3iaho
— Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020
Protesters chanting “Fuck Trump” while POTUS gives RNC speech at the White House. pic.twitter.com/LrERfte3OJ
— Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020
. @RepBrianMast is surrounded. They’re asking “how do you feel about black people being murdered by police?” pic.twitter.com/4bkFHlB44z
— Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020
Things are getting tense out here as the crowd and police clash pic.twitter.com/oJUVQ0aDpk
— Jordan Lancaster (@jordylancaster) August 28, 2020