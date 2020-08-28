https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/boycott-nba-nfl-mlb/

During the Golden Globes Awards ceremony last year, the left-leaning comedian Ricky Gervais called out the Hollywood elite, that is, the beautiful people of Tinseltown, and ordered them in a not too good natured way to accept their awards and to shut up when it came to their politics. Here is what the unafraid British comic spewed to the audience on the dais at the Beverly Hilton:

“So if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f–k off. OK?”

For so doing, Gervais was predictably temporarily ostracized by the high brass of the film and television industry. But wait, now that the nation is in the throws of a full-fledged race war, sparked by the death of George Floyd, which we now learn was not the result of police brutality but instead a fatal drug overdose of fentanyl, it’s time for Ricky to suit up and return to center stage, along with the rest of us sane and informed citizens. The Western Journal and other media reported last Tuesday:

“The Hennepin County Medical Examiner believed George Floyd had a ‘fatal level of fentanyl’ in his body, according to court documents filed Tuesday in relation to the case against four Minneapolis police officers charged in his death.

“‘Six pieces of evidence were filed in the case Tuesday one day after former officer Tou Thao’s attorneys requested the release of the full autopsy reports from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the Armed Forces Medical Examiner and the private medical examiners hired by George Floyd’s family,’ KMSP-TV reported.

“‘In one memorandum filed May 26 after a virtual meeting with Baker, the (Hennepin County) Attorneys Office said (Chief Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew) Baker concluded, “The autopsy revealed no physical evidence suggesting that Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation,'” the outlet added.

“Another memorandum filed on June 1 by the attorney’s office indicated Baker stated that Floyd’s fentanyl level was ‘pretty high.’

“Toxicology findings revealed ‘a fatal level of fentanyl under normal circumstances,’ the filing read, citing Baker.” [Randy DeSoto, “George Floyd bombshell: Medical Examiner Suspected ‘Fatal Level of Fentanyl’ According to Court Docs,” Western Journal, Aug. 25, 2020.]

This bombshell revelation was predicable given past history. From the Trayvon Martin case, to the frauds perpetrated at Ferguson, Missouri, Baltimore, Maryland, and a host of other venues where mostly sham prosecutions of cops alleged to have engaged in police brutality against blacks were used as a phony tool to quell the leftist masses, it was later learned that these attempted legal lynchings were not as initially spun by the “yes men” in the leftist media.

But undeterred, conmen and extortionists such charlatan Revs. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam, as well as, of course, our former President Barack Obama and others of similar ilk, joined by the likes of Benjamin Crump, the ever-present attorney of the “victims” families, pressed on. And, why not? The race baiting and anti-white male cop “industry” was a cash cow for not only self-promotion, but for fun and immense profit. In this regard, the barely literate Crump, who began his anti-white race baiting career by, on behalf of his client the Martin family, smearing George Zimmerman for a murder he did not commit, recently had published a book offensively titled: “Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People.” Incredibly, the publisher of the book is Harper Collins, whose owners are the Murdoch family of Fox News, proving that all can shamelessly profit from the mounting race war.

All the while the nation, which had made so many strides over the last decades since a great civil rights leader, the “real” Rev. Martin Luther King, fought for equal rights with dignity, class and brave non-violent resolve, was increasingly thrust into an ever violent race war, which was then exploited by radical leftists of all colors, races, religions, ethnicities and creeds.

As a result, the republic is now experiencing the equivalent of a 1917 Bolshevik revolution, with radical blacks, radical Muslims, radicals of the Jewish left, radical atheists, radical feminists and radical LGBTQ’s coming out of the woodwork en masse to run roughshod not just over our inner cities, looting, burning, destroying property, maiming and killing, but also bent on overthrowing the entire creation of our Founding Fathers. Furthering the revolution among the prominent leftist media, in a manner what would make any leftist dictator’s minister of propaganda proud, is none other than CNN, which I rightly call the Communist News Network. CNN has now even eclipsed the mild by comparison Russian RT TV.

Now, apparently not wanting to be left behind in bowing down to the violent left and their clueless and ignorant players who have swallowed this Kool-Aid, much like the Hollywood elite of Golden Globes infamy, the team owners of the NBA, MLB, NFL and other major sports have jumped on the bandwagon, fearful that they will lose minority ticket sales. These owners have shamelessly refused to stand up to this radical leftist revolt, in the case of the NBA painting Black Lives Matter on all of their basketball courts, the NFL now condoning kneeling and instituting two national anthems, one for African Americans and one for the rest of us, and the MLB taking similar reflexive actions, effectively begging for forgiveness that some players were born white and are now filthy rich. Just last Friday even professional golf threw in the towel.

This is the world we currently live, in and it’s getting worse each day. As my former Italian father in law, the Roman version of Rodney Dangerfield, used to say, “Appreciate today, since tomorrow is going to be even worse.” Unfortunately, he was right! But now is the time to stand up and be counted. In the case of our cowardly sports leagues, who are prostrating themselves to the leftist radicals, its time, as is also true of the cable networks, to boycott them and join movements like Freedom Watch’s Justice League, to fight for truth, justice and the American way. Go to www.freedomwatchusa.org to enlist.

