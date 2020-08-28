https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-nick-sandmanns-attorney-lin-wood-takes-kyle-rittenhouses-defense-pro-bono/

(1) Thanks to ALL Freedom Loving Americans who responded to requests for contact information on Kyle Rittenhouse. We have connected with Kyle’s family & help is on the way. Kyle will have excellent legal representation. We owe him a legal defense. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

(3) Most important of all, continue to pray for your fellow citizens. Pray for our President. Pray for our country. And always, always, always #FightBack. We will not go quietly in the night. We are Americans. 🇺🇸 – Lin — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

Donations for defense of Kyle Rittenhouse should be made to #FightBack Foundation, Inc., a Texas 501(c)(4) Foundation. Please be wary of any other efforts to raise money for Kyle’s defense. Website for #FightBack Foundation will be online within 6-12 hours for donations & info. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

The #FightBack Foundation legal team is heading out to meet with Kyle & his family. Several great local & national lawyers have joined team led by John Pierce @CaliKidJMP. Michelle Malkin @michellemalkin is also hard at work. True Patriots. Thanks you for outpouring of support. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 27, 2020

Does this look like Murder or Self Defense… pic.twitter.com/F2oPhn2NQ2 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 27, 2020

While fleeing from the scene, Rittenhouse is again chased by several people. He trips and falls to the ground and fires four shots as three people rush him. One person appears to be hit in the chest, while another, who is carrying a handgun, is hit in the arm. pic.twitter.com/wy0T26UmkR — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) August 27, 2020

GRAPHIC: Rioters chase down a man with a semi-auto rifle. He shoots them. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/yrYxgIFs96 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

Ayanna Pressley should be censured for this slanderous statement…

A 17 year old white supremacist domestic terrorist drove across state lines, armed with an AR 15. He shot and killed 2 people who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives. Fix your damn headlines. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 27, 2020

I interviewed the alleged shooter before the violence started. Full video coming soon: pic.twitter.com/G3dVOJozN7 — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) August 26, 2020

