https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/steven-crowder-2647308992

If you only watch one video today, let it be this one. You will not be disappointed. Preceding Crowder’s 2020 RNC Convention stream on Thursday, he and his crew re-enacted police encounters, followed by an epic rant on criminal martyrs. Brilliant.

Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

