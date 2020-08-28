https://hannity.com/media-room/build-a-lucrative-new-career-in-it-with-300-hours-of-instruction-for-69/

Unlike many industries, the demand for IT workers is still strong. This career path is open to anyone with the right skills, and it can be very lucrative.

The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle helps you break into the field, with 300 hours of video instruction. The training is worth $3,486, but Hannity viewers can pick up the bundle for a limited time for only $69.

CompTIA is considered the gold standard of professional IT certifications. Many recruiters specifically look for CompTIA-certified candidates, and some of these jobs offer six-figure paychecks.

With 14 courses covering all the big CompTIA certifications, this online training is the perfect launchpad for a career in IT. Through engaging video lessons, you pick up invaluable skills while preparing for multiple CompTIA exams.

This includes prep for CompTIA A+, which is required for most IT jobs. You can extend your knowledge with Security+ and Network+, while Cloud+ helps you understand cloud computing.

Want to work in cybersecurity? The CompTIA CySA+, PenTest+, and CASP+ courses show you how to find vulnerabilities and manage risk. The bundle also covers Linux, blockchain, and project management.

The training comes from iCollege, a trusted education marketplace that is used by the rising stars of Silicon Valley and Fortune 500 giants.

Order now while the sale price of $89 is discounted even more to $69 and you’ll get lifetime access to the full bundle, saving over $3,400 on the retail price.

The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle – $69 See Deal

‘DEFUNDING OURSELVES’: San Francisco Police ‘Leave in Record Numbers’ As City Falls Apart posted by Hannity Staff – 8.20.20 A record number of police officers in San Francisco are reportedly abandoning their department as the city threatens to “defund” the agency while crime and homeless statistics soar throughout California. “As politicians debate the future of San Francisco policing, there is another discussion going in the station houses: the record number of officers resigning,” reports the San Francisco Chronicle. San Francisco Mayor London Breed plans to divert $120 million from the city’s police to address inequities faced by the city’s Black community in housing, health, economic opportunity and education.https://t.co/eb89HFtoOO — NPR (@NPR) July 31, 2020 “In the first six months of the year, 23 sworn officers resigned, Police Department records show. Of those, 19 took jobs at other law enforcement agencies, both in California and elsewhere,” adds the newspaper. Read the full report at the San Francisco Chronicle. ‘ECONOMIC JUSTICE ACT’: Schumer Reveals $350 BILLION Plan to Fight ‘Systemic Racism’ posted by Hannity Staff – 7.16.20 Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled his $350 billion plan to fight “systemic racism” in America Thursday; introducing new legislation called the ‘Economic Justice Act.’ “The Economic Justice Act calls for 10 major investments over the next five years to help communities of color with child care, health care, jobs programs, infrastructure improvements and housing assistance,” reports Fox News. “Senate Democrats framed their proposal as a downpayment on calls to address systemic racism and economic disparities that have been spotlighted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and death of George Floyd. There’s a growing movement underway for Congress to tackle the disparities through slavery reparations to African Americans,” adds Fox. “Long before the pandemic, long before this recession, long before this year’s protests, structural inequalities have persisted in health care and housing, the economy and education,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. “COVID-19 has only magnified these injustices and we must confront them with lasting, meaningful solutions that tear down economic and social barriers, and reinvest in historically underserved communities. The Economic Justice Act is a needed step in a long journey to address systematic racism and historic underinvestment in communities of color.” Read the full report at Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

