https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/claire-mccaskill-throws-conniption-im-just-hopping-mad/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Claire McCaskill is disturbed by Republican success
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/claire-mccaskill-throws-conniption-im-just-hopping-mad/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
Claire McCaskill is disturbed by Republican success
113
Leave a Reply
Subscribe
newest oldest most voted
Who do they think they are?? Followers of God? We used to do that once before.
Vote Up590Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:22 pm
A TDS victim spewing feces to other TDS victims on the panal watched by TDS victims.
Vote Up930Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:39 pm
Pain is coming
Those with something to hide yell the loudest. Wonder what Claire has in her closet? Maybe a little payola from someone she should have shunned? Bad Commies!
Vote Up460Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:55 pm
felix_the_cat
I think the payola wasn’t that little…
Vote Up270Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:58 pm
James HAGAN
Was she on Orgy Island?
Vote Up200Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:16 pm
Stephen Naoum
Ya that’s her white ass sticking up in the air hoping s dog will come by
Vote Up150Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:21 pm
Goid God, what a thought. You’ll make everybody sick if they conjure up that picture.
Vote Up00Vote Down
August 28, 2020 12:19 am
No, she apparantly has a severe case of mad cow disease. Its the foaming at the mouth that gives it away
Vote Up10Vote Down
August 28, 2020 12:17 am
Stupid Karen still hasn’t figured out why she got kicked out of office. Communist-Democrats are incredibly dense.
Vote Up290Vote Down
August 27, 2020 7:04 pm
Ole Claire sure has her shorts in a knot. The perfect definition of butthurt!!
Vote Up40Vote Down
August 27, 2020 8:39 pm
“ANTI Immigrant ever? Have you looked at his WIFE?
These people are beyond despicable.
Vote Up480Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:52 pm
Couch Potato
They despise White immigrants.
Vote Up30Vote Down
August 27, 2020 9:01 pm
To this day, Democrats are stubbornly unwilling to admit that there is an enormous difference between LEGAL and ILLEGAL immigration. It’s the difference between sex and rape, dummy.
There IS a difference.
Vote Up10Vote Down
August 27, 2020 10:18 pm
They know the difference. They just don’t care. Importing sure votes is always more important than abstractions like law and justice to them.
Vote Up10Vote Down
August 28, 2020 12:26 am
You have it right. In 1965 the libs changed immigration law to bring in fewer whites and more minorities. Ted Kennedy’s people wrote the bill. They did it for the votes they could import. Too many of the White immigrants had turned into Republicans.
Vote Up00Vote Down
August 28, 2020 12:23 am
Proud Veteran
Sore loser says what?
Vote Up210Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:32 pm
hahaha! shades of november 4th 2020. can’t wait.
Vote Up650Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:22 pm
Franklyn Pierce
On November 4, after Trump wins decisively and Hillary advises Joe to “never concede!” when he doesn’t understand that he lost miserably and when the Democrats’ heads explode and they are screaming at the sky – I am concerned that I may float up into the sky from the ecstasy I will feel.
Vote Up70Vote Down
August 27, 2020 8:12 pm
Ammo up, Nov. 4th…..no shit, that’s when it hits the fan.
Vote Up80Vote Down
August 27, 2020 8:18 pm
Lock and load election night…..be ready for the 4th. Hopefully, when the people SPEAK, it will be okay.
Vote Up30Vote Down
August 27, 2020 8:20 pm
philoise65
Shut-up Former Senator.
Vote Up660Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:22 pm
Couch Potato
Cry me a river, McCommie
Vote Up30Vote Down
August 27, 2020 9:07 pm
FFS ClaireBear you’ve lost ur frigging mind with that 6 level TDS u got going on there. ‘Little man’ Really? Its President Trump u Nasty Twat.
MAGA2Q2QKAG. https://youtu.be/iucLIlFPJp8
Vote Up530Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:23 pm
SnellvilleBob
President Trump is the most anti-ILLEGAL alien president this century.
She left out ILLegal, as in border jumping aliens who were not invited and most did not even ask.
Vote Up450Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:23 pm
An echo chamber of hate. A broken record.
Vote Up420Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:24 pm
Just nuts!
Vote Up10Vote Down
August 27, 2020 8:17 pm
commiespotter
You Missouri Carpet bagging Skank!
Vote Up470Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:24 pm
All lives matter
Clair..? It’s not working..you’ve lost the American vote.
Vote Up330Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:24 pm
Fata Morgana
She knows not where she goes…
Soon to be road pizza
Vote Up220Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:24 pm
Funny looking doggo.
Vote Up80Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:35 pm
That’s a raccoon
Vote Up3-2Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:59 pm
Who care what this old bag loser says.Only 19 people saw the show anyways
Vote Up330Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:26 pm
Unreconstructed
True. Nobody’s watching PMSNBC.
Vote Up190Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:39 pm
Snake Pliskin
You forgot the very important word, illegal. He’s anti illegal immigrant.
Vote Up250Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:27 pm
If ugly was a sin……
Vote Up130Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:27 pm
Projection! The dem’s meltdown is beautiful. What a scene to enjoy.
Vote Up200Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:28 pm
Jethro Bodine
Only the low IQ folks would listen to McCaskill….she’s a disgraced former Senator and was run out of town by the smart people of Missouri.
Vote Up200Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:28 pm
Missouri Citizen
Amen. We did!
Vote Up30Vote Down
August 27, 2020 9:08 pm
LOL, they are starting to realize Trump is going to win
It’s the riots, stupid!
Vote Up170Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:29 pm
Oh nooooo, President Trump has destroyed my false narrrative. Oh no. And he did it with just a few minutes of images via dRat owned lamestream . How dare he.
Vote Up120Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:30 pm
Nothing more than ad hominem and half-truth and no truth bull 💩.
I’m sure the average MSM viewer is nodding and bobbing, but so what.
Yawn.
Vote Up90Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:33 pm
Rusoviet Tovarich
“Who do they think they are” Claire McCaskill asked
Well they’re winners you know they ran and won…and ran again and won…unlike you
Vote Up160Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:34 pm
muskratlove
Sore Loser whiny beach. Sen. Josh Hawley is a REAL AMERICAN hero🇺🇸
Vote Up160Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:38 pm
Do you know what I did Clairice? I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chiante. f-f-f-f-f-f-f.
Vote Up60Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:40 pm
William Allen
Psst. Claire, do ya know the difference between legal immigrants and illegal invaders? President Trumpdoes.
Vote Up150Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:45 pm
Claire is so irrelevant. Acts like somebody swiped the last donut before she could get it.
Vote Up130Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:45 pm
Only a total fvcktard would trash that naturalization ceremony. That ceremony was an awesome moment for our country. This old crone sounds bitter to the core.
Vote Up150Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:47 pm
Hamburger Harry
Who is this lady? Am I suppose to know her? For a minute, I thought it was Fat Madeline Albright.
Vote Up100Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:48 pm
Sen. McCaskill was the least respected Senator among her peers, and that’s a tough spot to reach. She only won re-election once because of the meddling of Democrats in the Republican Primary.
Vote Up90Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:53 pm
Lying bitch
Vote Up80Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:56 pm
When will they be punished ?
She is not even believing her own lies.
Vote Up50Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:59 pm
Frank Bigelow
She’s immensely fat.
Vote Up60Vote Down
August 27, 2020 5:59 pm
Last chance for liberty
She sounds like she’s on the defense
Vote Up50Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:00 pm
But she was impressed when Obama dressed up people as doctors as props for Obamacare
Vote Up100Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:01 pm
this woman is a grifter of the highest order. her and scumbag husband have a history like a poor mans clinton.
she doesnt care one ounce about anything but herself
Vote Up70Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:02 pm
Miles A Wilson
Oh Claire you’re as bright as a doughnut
Vote Up20Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:10 pm
Well, good!
Vote Up10Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:12 pm
Juju Brown
Any day that you can “tip over” a leftist is a great day!
Vote Up30Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:13 pm
Well boo-frickin-hoo!
Vote Up40Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:13 pm
Oracle Watchman
Just shut up and go away, Claire. The good people of Missouri voted you out of office. Your uninformed opinion matters even less now than it did while you were in office. You are finished here.
Vote Up90Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:17 pm
They are losing their minds. It’s like back in the day when teachers were allowed to give the unruly students a spanking in front of the entire class. Everyone laughed at little Jimmy and there were no school shootings to score political points with.
Vote Up20Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:20 pm
Really do hate me some lying libs.
Vote Up40Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:22 pm
Endliberalism
Shut up you stupid C
Vote Up20Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:25 pm
huge bisch calls President Trump a little man and she feels so self-justfied.
People can’t STAND HER – can’t listen to that hrc style whining voice. Get over yourself bag lady.
Vote Up60Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:40 pm
This Commie witch couldnt get no good weiner. Too nasty. So she became a feminazi.
Banjo Eyed Joe (deliverence kid on the porch) had to switch sides when he killed his intern.
These creatins are blasphemous.
The kid in WI was running for his life, thats why the 2nd amendment protects the first.
Vote Up20Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:42 pm
In the words of the immortal Charlie Sheen….WINNING!
Vote Up40Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:45 pm
What happened to your first husband Claire?
Vote Up30Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:46 pm
How about your husband being on the senate floor promoting his green energy buisiness which made you rich you fraud.
Vote Up50Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:49 pm
What a miserable beeotch McCasKILL is.
Vote Up10Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:56 pm
“Air” Claire McCaskill.
Corrupt when she was in office and still corrupt after the people of Missouri threw her out.
Vote Up20Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:58 pm
G.A.S. Smith
Most anti-immigrant? Melania will be shocked to hear that! Try anti-illegal immigrant Claire. There’s a right way and a wrong way and socialist harpies like you will do and say anything against our President and the Constitution you SWORE to uphold.
Vote Up20Vote Down
August 27, 2020 6:59 pm
Charlie_Martel
Democrats normally use government buildings to fill out blank ballots en mass. That’s just for starters!
Vote Up20Vote Down
August 27, 2020 7:17 pm
Awesome, Claire thinks inviting aliens in to the “People’s House” makes the home dirty. Classic Trash, Claire.
Vote Up20Vote Down
August 27, 2020 7:22 pm
Momoko Mokulele
“You’re not supposed to use government buildings for political purposes” Since when? Claire McCaskill is a hypocritical idiot. Too stupid to be in office.
Vote Up30Vote Down
August 27, 2020 7:24 pm