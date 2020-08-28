https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/28/clearly-hes-the-villain-the-aps-framing-of-rand-pauls-encounter-with-angry-mob-last-night-is-true-garbage-journalism/

By now, you’ve probably heard about GOP Sen. Rand Paul being surrounded by an angry mob last night.

What you may not have heard, though, is that Rand Paul was just being whiny. Good thing the AP was all over that angle:

It’s no “bed-wetting snowflake,” but it’s pretty close.

Fingers crossed!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...