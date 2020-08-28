https://thehill.com/homenews/media/514116-cnns-don-lemon-calls-on-biden-to-stand-at-a-podium-in-addressing-violence

CNN anchor Don LemonDon Carlton LemonTrump victory could oust Nancy Pelosi as Speaker CNN’s Lemon warns of Democratic ‘blind spot’ on ‘riots’: ‘It shows up in the polling’ Lindsey Graham praises Jill Biden speech: ‘Outstanding person’ MORE on Thursday implored Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP’s norm-breaking convention CNN uses new chyron to fact-check Trump’s convention speech MORE to “stand at a podium in D.C.” and “not in a Zoom thing in his house” to discuss increasing violence in some American cities.

“I think his message would be stronger if he stands in front of a podium, and not in a zoom thing at his house. I’m just being honest,” Lemon said during a discussion with fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo Chris CuomoCNN’s Lemon warns of Democratic ‘blind spot’ on ‘riots’: ‘It shows up in the polling’ Trump attacks Cuomo after his Democratic convention speech Council revokes license of New Jersey gym whose owners defied coronavirus order MORE.

Cuomo responded by saying “presentation matters,” prompting a response from Lemon.

“Presentation matters,” he echoed. “To come out and stand at a podium in D.C., or wherever, even in Wisconsin, and say — listen, this is what I expected today if they were going to really come out and do the thing right, whether it was going to be Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump attacks Biden hard in White House address accepting GOP nomination Alice Johnson praises Trump for First Step Act, urges compassion for ‘forgotten faces’ Harris calls for officer involved in Jacob Blake shooting to be charged MORE or Joe Biden: ‘Good afternoon, everyone. The rioting has to stop. The violence has to stop. And under a Biden-Harris administration, there will be no lawlessness on the street.’ “

The commentary from Lemon comes two nights after he said that Democrats “ignoring” riots and violence in some U.S. cities represents a “blind spot” for the party and called on Biden to address the problem because it is “sticking” in polling and focus groups, particularly after deadly violence in Kenosha, Wis., in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“The people who are out there rioting are not protected by the First Amendment. And they were usurping your power and all of the gains that you have made in your movement,” Lemon added later on Thursday. “And it’s got to stop.”

Biden has addressed the issue in a video message released on social media, saying that “needless violence won’t heal us.”

“We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice,” the former vice president added.

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Trump reaches for optimism as weapon against Biden Five takeaways on GOP’s norm-breaking convention Trump taunts Democrats in White House speech: ‘We’re here and they’re not’ MORE has positioned himself as a law-and-order candidate in an attempt to draw a contrast with Biden, often pointing to violent protests in cities like Minneapolis, Seattle, Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Portland, Ore.

“I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION!” Trump tweeted during the Democratic National Convention, adding that “Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left excuses violence and crime in their Democrat-run cities.”

I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION! Operation LeGend has led to the arrest of over 1,000 criminals, including 90 killers, all while Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left excuses violence and crime in their Democrat-run cities. I want safety & security, Joe allows CRIME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

