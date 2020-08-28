http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sZhf5zwWwrY/

During CNN’s coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention on Thursday, CNN Senior Political Reporter Nia-Malika Henderson stated that “Almost all” of the black speakers at the RNC “had to testify and be Donald Trump’s black friend, tonight, and throughout, I think, this whole convention.”

Henderson said that the McCloskeys “set the tone for the week. You had, sort of, in and out African Americans. People like Ben Carson, people like Ja’Ron Smith, to be there to say, Donald Trump’s great. He’s not a racist. Almost all of the black people had to testify and be Donald Trump’s black friend, tonight, and throughout, I think, this whole convention. And we’ll see what that does for white moderates, what it does for African Americans too.”

